Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the gated community of Rapallo. Under building parking, lake views, stainless steel appliances and MUST SEE amenities. Two pools, professional tennis courts, and a huge workout facility. This residence comes fully furnished for your convenience... Just bring your clothes! Looking for a 1 year lease with option for renewal.