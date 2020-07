Amenities

2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse available in Mirasol at Coconut Point. This unit has tile on the first floor and new luxury vinyl planking on the second floor. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and custom wood cabinets. Bedrooms upstairs can both be considered master bedrooms. Mirasol is just walking distance to Coconut Point Mall. The community has a resort style pool, fitness center and club house. Water, Basic Cable and Basic internet included in the rent.