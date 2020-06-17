All apartments in Estero
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:38 AM

8532 Via Lungomare CIR

8532 Via Lungomare Circle · (239) 851-1947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8532 Via Lungomare Circle, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$4,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1706 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Best location for a ground floor coach home in all of Rapallo! Views out the lanai over the big lake, sandy beach, pool and clubhouse and lit fountains at night and next to a bocce ball court in a park like setting with the pedestrian gate steps away leading to the Coconut Point Mall. The kitchen was designed for entertaining, cabinets galore and granite counters. tile on the diagonal throughout the living area. Master bath has a large walk in shower and second bath has a deep soaking tub. This unit is tastefully furnished and painted in neutral colors, Rapallo is a Mediterranean style resort community with abundant amenities such as two lagoon style pools with rock grotto waterfalls, spa, jr olympic screened pool, fitness center manned, 5 har tru tennis courts with full time tennis pro,full time activity director, clubhouse with full catering kitchen,, bocce ball, bike and jogging paths, botanical gardens, lakes and fountains everywhere, and the best part walk to the Coconut Point Mall with restaurants, movie theater, and stores. Just minutes to the beaches and only 12 miles to the International Airport. 4 month minimum for seasonal rental, also available annually $2500 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8532 Via Lungomare CIR have any available units?
8532 Via Lungomare CIR has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8532 Via Lungomare CIR have?
Some of 8532 Via Lungomare CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8532 Via Lungomare CIR currently offering any rent specials?
8532 Via Lungomare CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8532 Via Lungomare CIR pet-friendly?
No, 8532 Via Lungomare CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 8532 Via Lungomare CIR offer parking?
No, 8532 Via Lungomare CIR does not offer parking.
Does 8532 Via Lungomare CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8532 Via Lungomare CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8532 Via Lungomare CIR have a pool?
Yes, 8532 Via Lungomare CIR has a pool.
Does 8532 Via Lungomare CIR have accessible units?
No, 8532 Via Lungomare CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 8532 Via Lungomare CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8532 Via Lungomare CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8532 Via Lungomare CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8532 Via Lungomare CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
