8532 Via Lungomare CIR

Best location for a ground floor coach home in all of Rapallo! Views out the lanai over the big lake, sandy beach, pool and clubhouse and lit fountains at night and next to a bocce ball court in a park like setting with the pedestrian gate steps away leading to the Coconut Point Mall. The kitchen was designed for entertaining, cabinets galore and granite counters. tile on the diagonal throughout the living area. Master bath has a large walk in shower and second bath has a deep soaking tub. This unit is tastefully furnished and painted in neutral colors, Rapallo is a Mediterranean style resort community with abundant amenities such as two lagoon style pools with rock grotto waterfalls, spa, jr olympic screened pool, fitness center manned, 5 har tru tennis courts with full time tennis pro,full time activity director, clubhouse with full catering kitchen,, bocce ball, bike and jogging paths, botanical gardens, lakes and fountains everywhere, and the best part walk to the Coconut Point Mall with restaurants, movie theater, and stores. Just minutes to the beaches and only 12 miles to the International Airport. 4 month minimum for seasonal rental, also available annually $2500 a month.