Amenities

parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Osprey Cove Annual Rental - Third floor condo with a view of the lake and pool from the living area and master bedroom.Tile throughout kitchen and living area. Kitchen includes upgraded wood grain cabinetry, solid surface counters with a separate dining area as well as the breakfast bar. Cable, water and trash and 1 (one) covered parking spot (other parking is general parking) are all included with the monthly rent.

1st Month ($1250), and Security Deposit ($1250) Required. HOA application fee $150 per condo. Parking Passes required $10 each (max 2 per condo).

Please apply online at www.mwfreyandson.com



No Pets Allowed



