Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

Osprey Cove ~ 2 bed 2 bath ~ Ashbury floor plan- - First Floor unit with a view of the lake and pool from the living area and master bedroom. Screen door on the lanai opens up to the lake. Tile throughout kitchen and living area. Kitchen includes upgraded wood grain cabinetry, solid surface counters with a separate dining area as well as the breakfast bar. Cable, water and trash and 1 (one) covered parking spot (other parking is general parking) are all included with the monthly rent.

1st Month ($1350),and Security Deposit ($1350) Required. HOA application fee $150 per condo. Parking Passes required $10 each (max 2 per condo).

Please apply online at www.mwfreyandson.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2545877)