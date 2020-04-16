3120 Seasons WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool internet access tennis court

Beautiful 2nd floor, 1 bedroom condo in The Greens at Fountain Lakes in Estero! This is a must see. Fully furnished and turnkey!! Screened-in balcony with landscaped view, wood like floors and much more. The Greens at Fountain Lakes boasts an abundance of amenities including gated entry, pool, 9-hole par 3 golf course, fitness center, tennis court, biking/jogging path and clubhouse. This amazing location is west of 41 and across from Coconut Point Mall and also within close proximity to SWFL International Airport, Hertz Corporate Headquarters, Miromar Outlets, Bonita Beach, Estero River and much more. No pets. Basic cable, internet, water/sewer, trash removal and electric included. Available Now - December.