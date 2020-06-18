All apartments in Estero
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

23540 Walden Center DR

23540 Walden Center Drive · (239) 482-8040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23540 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL 34134
Pelican Landing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
1/1 632sqft. 3rd floor condo in the gated community of The Tides at Pelican Landing. This unfurnished unit features most major appliances, stack able washer and dryer, tile throughout with carpet in the bedroom, an extra storage closet off the screened in lanai, 1 assigned parking spot with plenty of open parking. Enjoy the tennis courts or community pool on your days off. The Tides at Pelican Landing is located just off of the US41, close to the Coconut Point Mall, quick access to the beaches and other shopping and entertainment districts. No smoking permitted. No pets permitted. Water, sewer, and trash removal are included. This annual property will be available in July 2020.

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23540 Walden Center DR have any available units?
23540 Walden Center DR has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23540 Walden Center DR have?
Some of 23540 Walden Center DR's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23540 Walden Center DR currently offering any rent specials?
23540 Walden Center DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23540 Walden Center DR pet-friendly?
No, 23540 Walden Center DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 23540 Walden Center DR offer parking?
Yes, 23540 Walden Center DR does offer parking.
Does 23540 Walden Center DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23540 Walden Center DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23540 Walden Center DR have a pool?
Yes, 23540 Walden Center DR has a pool.
Does 23540 Walden Center DR have accessible units?
No, 23540 Walden Center DR does not have accessible units.
Does 23540 Walden Center DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 23540 Walden Center DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23540 Walden Center DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 23540 Walden Center DR does not have units with air conditioning.
