23540 Walden Center DR

1/1 632sqft. 3rd floor condo in the gated community of The Tides at Pelican Landing. This unfurnished unit features most major appliances, stack able washer and dryer, tile throughout with carpet in the bedroom, an extra storage closet off the screened in lanai, 1 assigned parking spot with plenty of open parking. Enjoy the tennis courts or community pool on your days off. The Tides at Pelican Landing is located just off of the US41, close to the Coconut Point Mall, quick access to the beaches and other shopping and entertainment districts. No smoking permitted. No pets permitted. Water, sewer, and trash removal are included. This annual property will be available in July 2020.



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.