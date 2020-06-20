23520 Walden Center Dr Apt 308

Amenities

ANNUAL RENTAL - This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo on the 3rd floor features an open floor plan, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a living room with arched openings, laminate flooring and views of the pond.



The Tides at Pelican Landing is a professionally managed community with resort-style pool and amenities and gated entrance.



OWNER requires 1st and last month rent, 1 month Security deposit, final cleaning fee, Application/Background check fee applies. SEPARATE HOA application required, HoA rules and regulations apply. Sorry no smoking, no pets, no commercial vehicles, limited assigned parking. Please allow up to 14-30 days for HOA tenant approval.



NOTE: Rental status may change without notice. Use online links for automated showings and downloading rental applications. Partial applications will not be accepted. Completed rental applications with all required documentation and applicable fees can be dropped off at the office from Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.