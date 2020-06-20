All apartments in Estero
Location

23520 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL 34134
Pelican Landing

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
ANNUAL RENTAL - This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo on the 3rd floor features an open floor plan, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a living room with arched openings, laminate flooring and views of the pond.

The Tides at Pelican Landing is a professionally managed community with resort-style pool and amenities and gated entrance.

OWNER requires 1st and last month rent, 1 month Security deposit, final cleaning fee, Application/Background check fee applies. SEPARATE HOA application required, HoA rules and regulations apply. Sorry no smoking, no pets, no commercial vehicles, limited assigned parking. Please allow up to 14-30 days for HOA tenant approval.

NOTE: Rental status may change without notice. Use online links for automated showings and downloading rental applications. Partial applications will not be accepted. Completed rental applications with all required documentation and applicable fees can be dropped off at the office from Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23520 Walden Center Dr Apt 308 have any available units?
23520 Walden Center Dr Apt 308 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 23520 Walden Center Dr Apt 308 currently offering any rent specials?
23520 Walden Center Dr Apt 308 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23520 Walden Center Dr Apt 308 pet-friendly?
No, 23520 Walden Center Dr Apt 308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 23520 Walden Center Dr Apt 308 offer parking?
Yes, 23520 Walden Center Dr Apt 308 does offer parking.
Does 23520 Walden Center Dr Apt 308 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23520 Walden Center Dr Apt 308 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23520 Walden Center Dr Apt 308 have a pool?
Yes, 23520 Walden Center Dr Apt 308 has a pool.
Does 23520 Walden Center Dr Apt 308 have accessible units?
No, 23520 Walden Center Dr Apt 308 does not have accessible units.
Does 23520 Walden Center Dr Apt 308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 23520 Walden Center Dr Apt 308 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23520 Walden Center Dr Apt 308 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23520 Walden Center Dr Apt 308 does not have units with air conditioning.
