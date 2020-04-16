23159 Amgci WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub media room

Gorgeous 1B / 1.5B, second floor condo OVERLOOKING FABULOUS POOL AND SPAR, in sought-after Residences at Coconut Point! Open floor plan condo has plenty to offer. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel double-bowl sink, stainless steel appliances, and quality cabinets. The home features a master suite with large walk-in closet. Don't forget to relax and enjoy the Florida weather on the spacious balcony! Just steps away from Coconut Point Mall with over 120 stores, 22 restaurants, and a 16-screen movie theater! Just a short drive to Florida's best beaches - Bonita Beach, Lover's Key, and Barefoot Beach! Residents can also enjoy several amenities including the Fitness Center, Clubhouse and Community Pool/Spa!