All apartments in Estero
Find more places like 23159 Amgci WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Estero, FL
/
23159 Amgci WAY
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:45 AM

23159 Amgci WAY

23159 Amgci Way · (239) 410-0980
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Estero
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

23159 Amgci Way, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3204 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
Gorgeous 1B / 1.5B, second floor condo OVERLOOKING FABULOUS POOL AND SPAR, in sought-after Residences at Coconut Point! Open floor plan condo has plenty to offer. The kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel double-bowl sink, stainless steel appliances, and quality cabinets. The home features a master suite with large walk-in closet. Don't forget to relax and enjoy the Florida weather on the spacious balcony! Just steps away from Coconut Point Mall with over 120 stores, 22 restaurants, and a 16-screen movie theater! Just a short drive to Florida's best beaches - Bonita Beach, Lover's Key, and Barefoot Beach! Residents can also enjoy several amenities including the Fitness Center, Clubhouse and Community Pool/Spa!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23159 Amgci WAY have any available units?
23159 Amgci WAY has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23159 Amgci WAY have?
Some of 23159 Amgci WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23159 Amgci WAY currently offering any rent specials?
23159 Amgci WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23159 Amgci WAY pet-friendly?
No, 23159 Amgci WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 23159 Amgci WAY offer parking?
No, 23159 Amgci WAY does not offer parking.
Does 23159 Amgci WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23159 Amgci WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23159 Amgci WAY have a pool?
Yes, 23159 Amgci WAY has a pool.
Does 23159 Amgci WAY have accessible units?
No, 23159 Amgci WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 23159 Amgci WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23159 Amgci WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 23159 Amgci WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 23159 Amgci WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 23159 Amgci WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way
Estero, FL 33928
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy
Estero, FL 33928
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr
Estero, FL 33928
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr
Estero, FL 33928

Similar Pages

Estero 1 BedroomsEstero 2 Bedrooms
Estero Apartments with GymEstero Pet Friendly Places
Estero Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity