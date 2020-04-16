22820 Sago Pointe DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool bocce court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Spacious second floor end unit with 2 car garage located in Copperleaf at the Brooks. This large 1988 sq. ft.condo, has three bedroom and is conveniently located across the street from the community pool, spa and gas grills. It has been comfortably furnished with everything you need as a snowbird. It is outfitted with all of the comforts of home in mind, has a beautiful golf course view from the lanai and is the ideal vacation destination to live the Florida lifestyle! Master bedroom with king bed, guest bedroom with 2 twins, and third with sleeper sofa. Additional is an additional sofa sleeper also. Main areas of the condo are tile floors. Copperleaf amenities include, access to the par 72 championship golf course, use of the 11,000 sq. ft. club house offering casual and fine dining plus new outdoor restaurant, har-tru tennis courts, fitness center, bocce and heated pool and Jacuzzi. Great walking around the 1.6 mile Copperleaf Blvd. The amenities transfer is $500 and only $75 per round per person for 18 holes of golf. Convenient to RSW airport, Coconut Point Mall, Restaurants, World Class shopping and Medical facilities.