Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

22820 Sago Pointe DR

22820 Sago Pointe Drive · (239) 322-2008
Location

22820 Sago Pointe Drive, Estero, FL 34135

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2306 · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1988 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious second floor end unit with 2 car garage located in Copperleaf at the Brooks. This large 1988 sq. ft.condo, has three bedroom and is conveniently located across the street from the community pool, spa and gas grills. It has been comfortably furnished with everything you need as a snowbird. It is outfitted with all of the comforts of home in mind, has a beautiful golf course view from the lanai and is the ideal vacation destination to live the Florida lifestyle! Master bedroom with king bed, guest bedroom with 2 twins, and third with sleeper sofa. Additional is an additional sofa sleeper also. Main areas of the condo are tile floors. Copperleaf amenities include, access to the par 72 championship golf course, use of the 11,000 sq. ft. club house offering casual and fine dining plus new outdoor restaurant, har-tru tennis courts, fitness center, bocce and heated pool and Jacuzzi. Great walking around the 1.6 mile Copperleaf Blvd. The amenities transfer is $500 and only $75 per round per person for 18 holes of golf. Convenient to RSW airport, Coconut Point Mall, Restaurants, World Class shopping and Medical facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22820 Sago Pointe DR have any available units?
22820 Sago Pointe DR has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22820 Sago Pointe DR have?
Some of 22820 Sago Pointe DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22820 Sago Pointe DR currently offering any rent specials?
22820 Sago Pointe DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22820 Sago Pointe DR pet-friendly?
No, 22820 Sago Pointe DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 22820 Sago Pointe DR offer parking?
Yes, 22820 Sago Pointe DR does offer parking.
Does 22820 Sago Pointe DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22820 Sago Pointe DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22820 Sago Pointe DR have a pool?
Yes, 22820 Sago Pointe DR has a pool.
Does 22820 Sago Pointe DR have accessible units?
No, 22820 Sago Pointe DR does not have accessible units.
Does 22820 Sago Pointe DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22820 Sago Pointe DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 22820 Sago Pointe DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 22820 Sago Pointe DR does not have units with air conditioning.
