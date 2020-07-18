All apartments in Estero
Location

21790 Sunset Lake Court, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
pool
tennis court
If you are looking for a spacious beautiful home, you have to see this one! 3,000+ sq ft with soaring ceilings and a huge open great room make this home perfect for entertaining! Open staircase leads to an open balcony with bonus area which would be great for home office or game room. 3 large guest bedrooms share a large bathroom. Large master bedroom with gorgeous master bath with double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Large dining area and a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This home is in walking distance to the community pool, fitness center, tennis courts and basketball courts. Rent includes lawn care. Don't let this one get away.. Call today for your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21790 Sunset Lake CT have any available units?
21790 Sunset Lake CT has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21790 Sunset Lake CT have?
Some of 21790 Sunset Lake CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21790 Sunset Lake CT currently offering any rent specials?
21790 Sunset Lake CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21790 Sunset Lake CT pet-friendly?
No, 21790 Sunset Lake CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 21790 Sunset Lake CT offer parking?
No, 21790 Sunset Lake CT does not offer parking.
Does 21790 Sunset Lake CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21790 Sunset Lake CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21790 Sunset Lake CT have a pool?
Yes, 21790 Sunset Lake CT has a pool.
Does 21790 Sunset Lake CT have accessible units?
No, 21790 Sunset Lake CT does not have accessible units.
Does 21790 Sunset Lake CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 21790 Sunset Lake CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21790 Sunset Lake CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 21790 Sunset Lake CT does not have units with air conditioning.
