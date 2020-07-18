21790 Sunset Lake CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym game room pool tennis court

If you are looking for a spacious beautiful home, you have to see this one! 3,000+ sq ft with soaring ceilings and a huge open great room make this home perfect for entertaining! Open staircase leads to an open balcony with bonus area which would be great for home office or game room. 3 large guest bedrooms share a large bathroom. Large master bedroom with gorgeous master bath with double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Large dining area and a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This home is in walking distance to the community pool, fitness center, tennis courts and basketball courts. Rent includes lawn care. Don't let this one get away.. Call today for your showing.