Single-family home in Stoneybrook of Estero! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a loft with over 2200 sq ft. Features include the master bedroom on the lower level, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, stainless upgraded appliances, and tile throughout the home. It has a private canal view. Next door to Pinewoods Elementary School. Close to shopping, dining, the Southwest Florida Airport, and 15 minutes to the beach.