Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

21109 Bella Terra Blvd

21109 Bella Terra Boulevard · (239) 325-4300
Location

21109 Bella Terra Boulevard, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 21109 Bella Terra Blvd · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2032 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Seasonal Rental Lake view Pool Home in Bella Terra - Home offers 4 bedrooms with 3 baths. Besides master suite, home offers in law or guest bedroom with private bathroom. Master offers his and hers sinks, and his and hers walk in closets. Unit is tiled throughout and kitchen and wet areas include granite counter tops. Enjoy quality time in the pool or spa that overlooks the beautiful lake.
Located in the Bella Terra community, enjoy gym access, bocce courts, tennis courts, and luxury style pool.

Pets are allowed with owner approval
***Lease must be a minimum of 3 months***

Call Stefany Cordoba, Licensed Realtor
Gulf Coast Management Group
239-325-4300
stefany@gcmg.biz
www.gcmg.biz

(RLNE5091115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

