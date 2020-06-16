21109 Bella Terra Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court gym pool hot tub tennis court

Seasonal Rental Lake view Pool Home in Bella Terra - Home offers 4 bedrooms with 3 baths. Besides master suite, home offers in law or guest bedroom with private bathroom. Master offers his and hers sinks, and his and hers walk in closets. Unit is tiled throughout and kitchen and wet areas include granite counter tops. Enjoy quality time in the pool or spa that overlooks the beautiful lake.

Located in the Bella Terra community, enjoy gym access, bocce courts, tennis courts, and luxury style pool.



Pets are allowed with owner approval

***Lease must be a minimum of 3 months***



Call Stefany Cordoba, Licensed Realtor

Gulf Coast Management Group

239-325-4300

stefany@gcmg.biz

www.gcmg.biz



(RLNE5091115)