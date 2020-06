Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court

Just what you would expect from the Tropical SWFL lifestyle. This condo boasts 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms and your own attached 1 car garage. This first floor unit has been luxuriously done with lots of solid surface floors, granite, beautiful cabinets and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Added bonuses would be a soaking tub, washer-dryer and walk in closets. Enjoy your morning or evenings on the screened lanai located just outside the sliding glass doors off your living space. Residents can not get enough of this community. The exclusive Villagio explains it offers a unique community layout that features a Town Center with 2 beautiful pools and a hot tub. Enjoy coffee at the cafe or stop in for a bite to eat at lunch or dinner. Or in the evening check out The bar Amici which offers ice cream and pizzas with TV to watch your favorite game. Love movies? There is a 48 seat movie theater showing movies 7 nights a week no fee. Friday evening there's a kid night with a G rated movie! Work out? There is a fully equipped gym or partner up and check out the Tennis courts.