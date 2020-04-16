20237 Larino LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court bocce court clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Beautifully upgraded townhouse with 3 bedrooms, loft and 2 and a half baths. Located in the desirable Bella Terra Community in Estero. Fully furnished in immaculate condition with tile floors throughout the first floor and carpeting throughout the upstairs and loft/den area. Extended screened-in lanai with gorgeous lake views, SW exposure. This townhouse is in a prime location of the community with the community center in walking distance, as well as the many amenities Bella Terra has to offer..... resort-style pool with waterfall, hot tub, basketball net and kids pool, full size community center, fitness center, tennis courts, bocce ball courts, sand volleyball courts, basketball courts, inline skating rink, bike and walking trails, baseball and soccer fields, playground, and more. Close to FGCU, Miromar Outlets, Coconut Point, and Gulf-Coast Town Center. 15 minutes to the airport. 5-minute drive to I-75. NO ANNUAL RENTALS