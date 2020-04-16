All apartments in Estero
20237 Larino LOOP
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:15 PM

20237 Larino LOOP

20237 Larino Loop · (920) 540-6822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20237 Larino Loop, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2282 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautifully upgraded townhouse with 3 bedrooms, loft and 2 and a half baths. Located in the desirable Bella Terra Community in Estero. Fully furnished in immaculate condition with tile floors throughout the first floor and carpeting throughout the upstairs and loft/den area. Extended screened-in lanai with gorgeous lake views, SW exposure. This townhouse is in a prime location of the community with the community center in walking distance, as well as the many amenities Bella Terra has to offer..... resort-style pool with waterfall, hot tub, basketball net and kids pool, full size community center, fitness center, tennis courts, bocce ball courts, sand volleyball courts, basketball courts, inline skating rink, bike and walking trails, baseball and soccer fields, playground, and more. Close to FGCU, Miromar Outlets, Coconut Point, and Gulf-Coast Town Center. 15 minutes to the airport. 5-minute drive to I-75. NO ANNUAL RENTALS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20237 Larino LOOP have any available units?
20237 Larino LOOP has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20237 Larino LOOP have?
Some of 20237 Larino LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20237 Larino LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
20237 Larino LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20237 Larino LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 20237 Larino LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 20237 Larino LOOP offer parking?
No, 20237 Larino LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 20237 Larino LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20237 Larino LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20237 Larino LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 20237 Larino LOOP has a pool.
Does 20237 Larino LOOP have accessible units?
No, 20237 Larino LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 20237 Larino LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20237 Larino LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 20237 Larino LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 20237 Larino LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
