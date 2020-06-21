20092 Palermo Lake CT

All apartments in Estero
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20092 Palermo Lake Court, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1975 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Exceptionally clean & meticulously maintained in Savona, at The Club at Grandezza, this home offers 3 bedrooms, den, 2 full bathrooms, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen,2 car garage, screened lanai with gas grill and view of lake with lit fountain all facing west for captivating sunsets. The home has beautiful travertine tile throughout. The master suite has a king-size bed and two walk-in closets. The master bath has an inviting soaking tub, dual sinks and walk-in shower. Two guests bedrooms (one with full size bed, one with queen bed) share a bathroom with shower/tub combo. Enjoy the amenities at the newly renovated and remodeled Club at Grandezza-gorgeous pool and spa with outside dining at the Cabana, or overlook the pool on the Verandah. Dining inside is also an option in the main ballroom and Hub Bar. This charming home is located close to the airport, shopping and endless restaurants. Relax & enjoy the Florida sunsets, sunshine & warmth in the comfort of this great home! NO PETS NO SMOKING ANYWHERE ON THE PREMISES! (not available October, 2020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20092 Palermo Lake CT have any available units?
20092 Palermo Lake CT has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20092 Palermo Lake CT have?
Some of 20092 Palermo Lake CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20092 Palermo Lake CT currently offering any rent specials?
20092 Palermo Lake CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20092 Palermo Lake CT pet-friendly?
No, 20092 Palermo Lake CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 20092 Palermo Lake CT offer parking?
Yes, 20092 Palermo Lake CT does offer parking.
Does 20092 Palermo Lake CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20092 Palermo Lake CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20092 Palermo Lake CT have a pool?
Yes, 20092 Palermo Lake CT has a pool.
Does 20092 Palermo Lake CT have accessible units?
No, 20092 Palermo Lake CT does not have accessible units.
Does 20092 Palermo Lake CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20092 Palermo Lake CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 20092 Palermo Lake CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 20092 Palermo Lake CT does not have units with air conditioning.
