20092 Palermo Lake CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Exceptionally clean & meticulously maintained in Savona, at The Club at Grandezza, this home offers 3 bedrooms, den, 2 full bathrooms, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen,2 car garage, screened lanai with gas grill and view of lake with lit fountain all facing west for captivating sunsets. The home has beautiful travertine tile throughout. The master suite has a king-size bed and two walk-in closets. The master bath has an inviting soaking tub, dual sinks and walk-in shower. Two guests bedrooms (one with full size bed, one with queen bed) share a bathroom with shower/tub combo. Enjoy the amenities at the newly renovated and remodeled Club at Grandezza-gorgeous pool and spa with outside dining at the Cabana, or overlook the pool on the Verandah. Dining inside is also an option in the main ballroom and Hub Bar. This charming home is located close to the airport, shopping and endless restaurants. Relax & enjoy the Florida sunsets, sunshine & warmth in the comfort of this great home! NO PETS NO SMOKING ANYWHERE ON THE PREMISES! (not available October, 2020)