Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

20089 Larino LOOP

20089 Larino Loop · (239) 220-7487
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20089 Larino Loop, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2282 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Seasonal rental available for winter 2021! Nicely furnished turnkey town home on the lake with its own private pool! It offers 3 bedrooms + Loft. Over 2,200 square feet under air. Master has a king bed and the 2 remaining bedrooms offer plenty of twin size beds. Kitchen has wood cabinets, quartz counter tops and upgraded appliances. Tile throughout downstairs. Nice private backyard with gorgeous view of the lake! Perfect to relax and enjoy the sunsets. This townhouse is located within walking distance from the club house and amenities. Resort style amenities (huge pool, spa, tennis and pickleball courts, bocce courts, fitness room and much more!). Bella Terra is centrally located, close to RSW airport, fine dining, shopping malls and beaches! Season rent rate includes: wi-fi, basic tv cable, water, electric, pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20089 Larino LOOP have any available units?
20089 Larino LOOP has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20089 Larino LOOP have?
Some of 20089 Larino LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20089 Larino LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
20089 Larino LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20089 Larino LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 20089 Larino LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 20089 Larino LOOP offer parking?
No, 20089 Larino LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 20089 Larino LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20089 Larino LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20089 Larino LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 20089 Larino LOOP has a pool.
Does 20089 Larino LOOP have accessible units?
No, 20089 Larino LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 20089 Larino LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20089 Larino LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 20089 Larino LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 20089 Larino LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
