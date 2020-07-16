20089 Larino LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym pool hot tub internet access tennis court

Seasonal rental available for winter 2021! Nicely furnished turnkey town home on the lake with its own private pool! It offers 3 bedrooms + Loft. Over 2,200 square feet under air. Master has a king bed and the 2 remaining bedrooms offer plenty of twin size beds. Kitchen has wood cabinets, quartz counter tops and upgraded appliances. Tile throughout downstairs. Nice private backyard with gorgeous view of the lake! Perfect to relax and enjoy the sunsets. This townhouse is located within walking distance from the club house and amenities. Resort style amenities (huge pool, spa, tennis and pickleball courts, bocce courts, fitness room and much more!). Bella Terra is centrally located, close to RSW airport, fine dining, shopping malls and beaches! Season rent rate includes: wi-fi, basic tv cable, water, electric, pool maintenance.