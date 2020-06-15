20081 Barletta LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court carport clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Beautiful turnkey furnished second floor end unit in the Barletta section of Bella Terra. This 2+den /2 bath condo with a carport features an extra storage room. Property is available starting Dec 1st 2020. Enjoy the private preserve Lanai views while having coffee in the morning and one of the best clubhouses in Estero. Bella Terra features amenities such as a resort style pool, gym, tennis, basketball, bocce ball, and so much more.. Bella Terra is just minutes from Miromar Outlet and I75.