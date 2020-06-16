20067 Larino LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Completely remodeled GORGEOUS 2 story, 3 +den, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome located in the beautiful gated community of Bella Terra. This property offers an extended screened lanai with serene lake views. This community has wonderful amenities, a resort-style pool & spa 2/waterfalls, a 7,000 sq. ft. clubhouse with state-of-the-art fitness center, secure play area, sand volleyball courts, basketball & tennis courts, bocci ball, in-line skate park and on-site activities director... Convenient location in Estero - just 2 minutes from Stoneybrook Public Golf Course, Miromar Outlets, movies, Germain Arena, Florida Gulf Coast University, I-75 and so much more! **Per Association rules - there is a minimum credit score requirement of 600 and a thorough background check is performed.** Pets ok with owner approval and $500 additional deposit. Offered FURNISHED. Available on an annual basis at $2350.00. Also available for season 01/01/2020-04/30/2020 at $3500.00. Available off-season for $2100.00 a month as well.