20067 Larino LOOP

Amenities
Completely remodeled GORGEOUS 2 story, 3 +den, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome located in the beautiful gated community of Bella Terra. This property offers an extended screened lanai with serene lake views. This community has wonderful amenities, a resort-style pool & spa 2/waterfalls, a 7,000 sq. ft. clubhouse with state-of-the-art fitness center, secure play area, sand volleyball courts, basketball & tennis courts, bocci ball, in-line skate park and on-site activities director... Convenient location in Estero - just 2 minutes from Stoneybrook Public Golf Course, Miromar Outlets, movies, Germain Arena, Florida Gulf Coast University, I-75 and so much more! **Per Association rules - there is a minimum credit score requirement of 600 and a thorough background check is performed.** Pets ok with owner approval and $500 additional deposit. Offered FURNISHED. Available on an annual basis at $2350.00. Also available for season 01/01/2020-04/30/2020 at $3500.00. Available off-season for $2100.00 a month as well.