Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

20067 Larino LOOP

20067 Larino Loop · (239) 221-8642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20067 Larino Loop, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2282 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Completely remodeled GORGEOUS 2 story, 3 +den, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome located in the beautiful gated community of Bella Terra. This property offers an extended screened lanai with serene lake views. This community has wonderful amenities, a resort-style pool & spa 2/waterfalls, a 7,000 sq. ft. clubhouse with state-of-the-art fitness center, secure play area, sand volleyball courts, basketball & tennis courts, bocci ball, in-line skate park and on-site activities director... Convenient location in Estero - just 2 minutes from Stoneybrook Public Golf Course, Miromar Outlets, movies, Germain Arena, Florida Gulf Coast University, I-75 and so much more! **Per Association rules - there is a minimum credit score requirement of 600 and a thorough background check is performed.** Pets ok with owner approval and $500 additional deposit. Offered FURNISHED. Available on an annual basis at $2350.00. Also available for season 01/01/2020-04/30/2020 at $3500.00. Available off-season for $2100.00 a month as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20067 Larino LOOP have any available units?
20067 Larino LOOP has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20067 Larino LOOP have?
Some of 20067 Larino LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20067 Larino LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
20067 Larino LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20067 Larino LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 20067 Larino LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 20067 Larino LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 20067 Larino LOOP does offer parking.
Does 20067 Larino LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20067 Larino LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20067 Larino LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 20067 Larino LOOP has a pool.
Does 20067 Larino LOOP have accessible units?
No, 20067 Larino LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 20067 Larino LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20067 Larino LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 20067 Larino LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 20067 Larino LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
