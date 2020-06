Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath furnished villa in Grandezza with a heated pool and spa. The entryway is arched and leads to a beautiful, bright kitchen with Corian counters and under cabinet lighting. 2 car garage and paved driveway. The lanai has a magnificent golf and lake view. This gorgeous villa is close to shopping, dining and beaches. Miramar Outlets is right down the road. The Owner has a Sports Membership, so tenants may play some golf.