20048 Heatherstone WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Heatherstone at Rookery Pointe! Tile throughout the kitchen and dining area and carpet in the main living area, complete with your entertaining bar between the kitchen and living area. The kitchen offers a pantry and breakfast nook and easy access to your one car garage. Second floor offers a full laundry room, three bedrooms, 2nd bathroom and Master suite offers a walk in closet, garden tub and separate shower with dual sinks. Great place to call home for the winter! Located in Estero, FL the up and coming area of SW Florida, close to SW Florida International Airport, Coconut point, Miromar outlets, gulf coast town center, FGCU, Germain Arena, white sandy beaches and so much more.