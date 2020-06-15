All apartments in Estero
20048 Heatherstone WAY
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

20048 Heatherstone WAY

20048 Heatherstone Way · (239) 940-0529
Location

20048 Heatherstone Way, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Heatherstone at Rookery Pointe! Tile throughout the kitchen and dining area and carpet in the main living area, complete with your entertaining bar between the kitchen and living area. The kitchen offers a pantry and breakfast nook and easy access to your one car garage. Second floor offers a full laundry room, three bedrooms, 2nd bathroom and Master suite offers a walk in closet, garden tub and separate shower with dual sinks. Great place to call home for the winter! Located in Estero, FL the up and coming area of SW Florida, close to SW Florida International Airport, Coconut point, Miromar outlets, gulf coast town center, FGCU, Germain Arena, white sandy beaches and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20048 Heatherstone WAY have any available units?
20048 Heatherstone WAY has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20048 Heatherstone WAY have?
Some of 20048 Heatherstone WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20048 Heatherstone WAY currently offering any rent specials?
20048 Heatherstone WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20048 Heatherstone WAY pet-friendly?
No, 20048 Heatherstone WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 20048 Heatherstone WAY offer parking?
Yes, 20048 Heatherstone WAY does offer parking.
Does 20048 Heatherstone WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20048 Heatherstone WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20048 Heatherstone WAY have a pool?
No, 20048 Heatherstone WAY does not have a pool.
Does 20048 Heatherstone WAY have accessible units?
No, 20048 Heatherstone WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 20048 Heatherstone WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20048 Heatherstone WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 20048 Heatherstone WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 20048 Heatherstone WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
