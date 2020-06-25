20040 Barletta LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub media room tennis court volleyball court

Rarely available, spacious Devonwood model with a panoramic view of one of the largest lakes in Bella Terra. Sunset views are magnificent from the lanai and visible from the breakfast room, breakfast bar, living room, dining room and kitchen! Tile throughout the entire condo, no carpet! Features impact glass windows, brand new 2020 AC unit, cathedral ceilings, crown molding throughout, plant shelves, lighted ceiling fans, pocket doors, a walk-in (and second) closet in the master bedroom suite, neutral colored interior and more! Amenities include huge resort-style pool, spa, clubhouse, 24 hr. fitness center, shaded children's playground, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, basketball, and in-line skate rink. Located in Estero close to Miromar Outlets, FGCU, RSW Airport, Gulf Coast Town Center, Coconut Pointe Mall, tons of restaurants, theaters, white sandy beaches and more!