Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:00 AM

20040 Barletta LN

20040 Barletta Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20040 Barletta Lane, Estero, FL 33928

Amenities

gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Rarely available, spacious Devonwood model with a panoramic view of one of the largest lakes in Bella Terra. Sunset views are magnificent from the lanai and visible from the breakfast room, breakfast bar, living room, dining room and kitchen! Tile throughout the entire condo, no carpet! Features impact glass windows, brand new 2020 AC unit, cathedral ceilings, crown molding throughout, plant shelves, lighted ceiling fans, pocket doors, a walk-in (and second) closet in the master bedroom suite, neutral colored interior and more! Amenities include huge resort-style pool, spa, clubhouse, 24 hr. fitness center, shaded children's playground, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, basketball, and in-line skate rink. Located in Estero close to Miromar Outlets, FGCU, RSW Airport, Gulf Coast Town Center, Coconut Pointe Mall, tons of restaurants, theaters, white sandy beaches and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20040 Barletta LN have any available units?
20040 Barletta LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Estero, FL.
What amenities does 20040 Barletta LN have?
Some of 20040 Barletta LN's amenities include gym, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20040 Barletta LN currently offering any rent specials?
20040 Barletta LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20040 Barletta LN pet-friendly?
No, 20040 Barletta LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 20040 Barletta LN offer parking?
No, 20040 Barletta LN does not offer parking.
Does 20040 Barletta LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20040 Barletta LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20040 Barletta LN have a pool?
Yes, 20040 Barletta LN has a pool.
Does 20040 Barletta LN have accessible units?
No, 20040 Barletta LN does not have accessible units.
Does 20040 Barletta LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 20040 Barletta LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20040 Barletta LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20040 Barletta LN has units with air conditioning.
