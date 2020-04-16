19981 Barletta LN

Amenities

This Nice 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Unit offers a Preserve view in Exquisite Bella Terra. This community offers everything a family could ask for entertainment and lots of amenities. Bella Terra has it all! football, soccer, basketball, tot lot, tennis, basketball, inline skate park, resort-style pool and spa, volleyball, bocce ball, open fields, fishing... Plus an on-site activities director! The clubhouse offers a kitchenette, offices, conference rooms, library, aerobics room, exercise room, men's and women's changing rooms, and a children's play area. This is a gated community a 24 hour guard at entrance sidewalks everywhere, conservation areas galore and lakes scattered all over! Great location off of Corkscrew. PETS ARE NOT PERMITTED BY HOA. Annual leases do not include utilities. First, last, security, credit & background check required. Available for annual $1,350, off season $1,500, $3,200 /month in season.