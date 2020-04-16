All apartments in Estero
19981 Barletta LN
19981 Barletta LN

19981 Barletta Lane · (239) 221-8642
Location

19981 Barletta Lane, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1825 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
conference room
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
This Nice 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Unit offers a Preserve view in Exquisite Bella Terra. This community offers everything a family could ask for entertainment and lots of amenities. Bella Terra has it all! football, soccer, basketball, tot lot, tennis, basketball, inline skate park, resort-style pool and spa, volleyball, bocce ball, open fields, fishing... Plus an on-site activities director! The clubhouse offers a kitchenette, offices, conference rooms, library, aerobics room, exercise room, men's and women's changing rooms, and a children's play area. This is a gated community a 24 hour guard at entrance sidewalks everywhere, conservation areas galore and lakes scattered all over! Great location off of Corkscrew. PETS ARE NOT PERMITTED BY HOA. Annual leases do not include utilities. First, last, security, credit & background check required. Available for annual $1,350, off season $1,500, $3,200 /month in season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19981 Barletta LN have any available units?
19981 Barletta LN has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19981 Barletta LN have?
Some of 19981 Barletta LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19981 Barletta LN currently offering any rent specials?
19981 Barletta LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19981 Barletta LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 19981 Barletta LN is pet friendly.
Does 19981 Barletta LN offer parking?
No, 19981 Barletta LN does not offer parking.
Does 19981 Barletta LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19981 Barletta LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19981 Barletta LN have a pool?
Yes, 19981 Barletta LN has a pool.
Does 19981 Barletta LN have accessible units?
No, 19981 Barletta LN does not have accessible units.
Does 19981 Barletta LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19981 Barletta LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 19981 Barletta LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 19981 Barletta LN does not have units with air conditioning.
