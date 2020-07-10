/
226 Apartments for rent in Estero, FL with washer-dryer
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,305
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,353
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,542
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1097 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,150
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
Now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Face mask required. Schedule your visit today!
8490 Kingbird Loop #943
8490 Kingbird Loop, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1154 sqft
8490 Kingbird Loop #943 Available 07/15/20 2/2 Osprey Cove - This 4th floor condo offers a beautiful view of the lake & pool area. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms. Washer and dryer are included.
Shadow Wood
23101 Rosedale DR
23101 Rosedale Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath, 2nd floor coach home in the very desirable neighborhood of ShadowWood at the Brooks. Breathtaking views of the lake and golf course from Lanai, living area, kitchen and master bedroom. WiFi and cable included.
8570 Kingbird Loop #535
8570 Kingbird Loop, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1121 sqft
Osprey Cove ~ 2 bed/2 bath ~ Ashbury Floor plan - $ 1320 Third floor condo with two bedrooms & two bathrooms, spacious living area and kitchen with a breakfast nook and separate breakfast bar. Washer and dryer are included.
8598 Via Lungomare Cir Unit 201
8598 Via Lungomare Circle, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1317 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the gated community of Rapallo. Under building parking, lake views, stainless steel appliances and MUST SEE amenities. Two pools, professional tennis courts, and a huge workout facility.
10131 North Silver Palm DR
10131 North Silver Palm Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1420 sqft
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020*** Single family POOL home in beautiful gated Copper Oaks! This nicely appointed home has 2 bedrooms plus a den and 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The kitchen and baths boast maple cabinetry and granite counter tops.
20063 Tavernier DR
20063 Tavernier Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2007 sqft
Beautiful, like-new home in Tidewaters 55+ Community. This home gets plenty of light with all the sliders and windows. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths plus a Den with a 2 car garage. Master Suite with soaking tub, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet.
13868 Sorano CT
13868 Serano Court, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2277 sqft
• Long Term Rental- yes, flexible, 10 to 12 months or longer • Short Term Rental- yes, also an option, rate will be higher must call or text me for information • Furnished - Yes • Short Term/Seasonal Rate - Asking, $2,800 per month • Utilities -
10821 Halfmoon Shoal RD
10821 Halfmoon Shoal Road, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1341 sqft
Rarely available in Lighthouse Bay at the Brooks!!! Enjoy your next vacation in The Brooks with all the amenities it offers. Second floor unit completely turnkey furnished.
9291 Spring Run BLVD
9291 Spring Run Boulevard, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1178 sqft
***STUNNING VIEWS*** Wake up with your coffee on the screened lanai with views of the beautiful lake and fairway or an evening cocktail and dinner. This 2 bedroom/2 bath Turnkey condominium offering an open floor plan.
10636 Jackson Square DR
10636 Jackson Square Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3348 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020 for $4,000 and January 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021 for $6,500. This shows just like a model home.
Pelican Landing
23540 Walden Center DR
23540 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1289 sqft
2nd floor end unit with Water and Sewer included in this fully tiled, bright and airy 3 bedroom condo directly across from Coconut Pointe Mall. Live so close to some fabulous shopping, dining and entertainment.
Pelican Landing
23640 Walden Center DR
23640 Walden Center Drive, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1052 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 23640 Walden Center DR in Estero. View photos, descriptions and more!
8560 Violeta ST
8560 Violeta Street, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse available in Mirasol at Coconut Point. This unit has tile on the first floor and new luxury vinyl planking on the second floor. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and custom wood cabinets.
19871 Chapel TRCE
19871 Chapel Trace, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2963 sqft
AVAILABLE In-Season February, 2021 through March 30, 2021 ($12,000 per mo.
20011 Barletta LN
20011 Barletta Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1108 sqft
Available as an Unfurnished Annual Rental starting late July! Showings begin July 1st. This well-maintained 1st floor condominium unit is the popular Azalea floorplan.
20089 Larino LOOP
20089 Larino Loop, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2282 sqft
Seasonal rental available for winter 2021! Nicely furnished turnkey town home on the lake with its own private pool! It offers 3 bedrooms + Loft. Over 2,200 square feet under air.
3110 Seasons WAY
3110 Seasons Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
896 sqft
Highly upgraded 1st Floor condo in the Greens at Fountain Lakes. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops and a well appointed back-splash.
8010 Via Sardinia WAY
8010 Via Sardinia Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
EXECUTIVE RENTAL. Spacious 1 bedroom - 1 bath condo. Open floor plan, with outside entertaining area. This unit has everything. Comcast X1 box with HBO and Internet included. Just steps away from the best restaurants and shops in the area.
8001 Via Monte Carlo WAY
8001 Via Monte Carlo Way, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1380 sqft
EXECUTIVE TURNKEY RENTAL. Spacious 2 bedroom - 2 bath condo. Open floor plan, with large outside entertaining area. Beautifully furnished, just bring your tooth brush and clothes. This unit has everything.
20081 Barletta LN
20081 Barletta Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1055 sqft
Beautiful turnkey furnished second floor end unit in the Barletta section of Bella Terra. This 2+den /2 bath condo with a carport features an extra storage room. Property is available starting Dec 1st 2020.
