Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

164 Apartments for rent in Estero, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Estero apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
$
25 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,150
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
14 Units Available
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,353
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,542
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1097 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,305
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
Now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Face mask required. Schedule your visit today!

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
20281 Estero Gardens CIR
20281 Estero Gardens Circle, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Complete turnkey 2 bedroom plus den in the "Villagio" The Villagio offers 24 hour guarded gate entry with two pools (one a resort style) and a jacuzzi, a town center including 54 seat movie theatre, Café, Fitness center, Library, Clubroom and Tennis

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
21294 Braxfield LOOP
21294 Braxfield Loop, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
This well-appointed 3 bedroom single family POOL home is located in one of the most desirable gated, golf course communities in Estero! The home is fully furnished and features a screened-in lanai with a private pool and spa, plantation shutters,

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
12563 Grandezza Circle
12563 Grandezza Circle, Estero, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
5086 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL- Four bedroom, 3 bathroom courtyard home with pool. When you first enter through the main front door it opens up to a large courtyard area with an outdoor kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
20591 Porthole Court
20591 Porthole Court, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1891 sqft
Come check out this coastal 3/2 single family home is centrally located in Estero and has all the upgrades.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
20804 Bantams Roost
20804 Bantams Roost, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Beautiful single family pool home in the bundled golf community of Country Creek Home is booked January through April 2020

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
20559 Candlewood
20559 Candlewood Holw, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
If you are looking for a getaway, this is the place for you. this beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath with den and attached garages is fully furnished. it is located in the desirable bundled golf community of Country Creek.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3792 Costa Maya WAY
3792 Costa Maya Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Looking for a great home to rent in Estero, FL? Look no further than this large 2,864 sqft 2nd-floor condo with an awesome water view! Offering 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, and 2 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
13625 Lucera CT
13625 Lucera Court, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
This lovely 2 bedroom villa is located in the highly sought after gated, Bella Terra community in the hub of Southwest Florida. The home boasts wood floors and a cozy screened-in lanai.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
20935 Island Sound CIR
20935 Island Sound Circle, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
This tropical oasis is a must see! Situated in the desirable Pelican Sound Community, this 2 bedroom + den, 1st floor corner unit condo (den has been converted into a 3rd bedroom) has a lot to offer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
20611 Country Creek DR
20611 Country Creek Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
This 1st Floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Fully-Furnished Condo is located in The Villages at Country Creek in Estero.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10017 Villagio Gardens Ln Unit 204
10017 Villagio Gardens Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1667 sqft
Rarely Available MOST POPULAR Milan Model! This home is a HUGE Two bedroom plus den, 2 bath, with one car attached garage luxury carriage home on the second floor! Enjoy a perfect split bedroom floorplan with spacious den/loft area, breakfast bar,

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
20573 Candlewood Hollow
20573 Candlewood Hollow, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Beautifully decorated carriage home. A perfect get-away....this beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath with den and attached garage fully furnished carriage home, is located in the desirable bundled golf community of Villages at Country Creek.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
21648 Windham RUN
21648 Windham Run, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Single-family home in Stoneybrook of Estero! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a loft with over 2200 sq ft.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
22203 Seashore CIR
22203 Seashore Circle, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
This Single-family pet friendly home in Fountain Lakes is in a gated community with Golf, Tennis, Bocce Ball & Volleyball Courts, Community Pool, Club House, Library, Fitness Center and lawn services.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
20061 Barletta LN
20061 Barletta Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Bella Terra!! Fully-furnished, turnkey boasting beautiful modern decor and furnishings.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8598 Via Lungomare Cir Unit 201
8598 Via Lungomare Circle, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1317 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the gated community of Rapallo. Under building parking, lake views, stainless steel appliances and MUST SEE amenities. Two pools, professional tennis courts, and a huge workout facility.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
10131 North Silver Palm DR
10131 North Silver Palm Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1420 sqft
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020*** Single family POOL home in beautiful gated Copper Oaks! This nicely appointed home has 2 bedrooms *PLUS A DEN*, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. The kitchen and baths boast maple cabinetry and granite counter tops.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
20063 Tavernier DR
20063 Tavernier Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2007 sqft
Beautiful, like-new home in Tidewaters 55+ Community. This home gets plenty of light with all the sliders and windows. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths plus a Den with a 2 car garage. Master Suite with soaking tub, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
10636 Jackson Square DR
10636 Jackson Square Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3348 sqft
Available July 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020 for $4,000 and January 1, 2021 to April 30, 2021 for $6,500. This shows just like a model home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
19871 Chapel TRCE
19871 Chapel Trace, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2963 sqft
AVAILABLE In-Season February, 2021 through March 30, 2021 ($12,000 per mo.
City Guide for Estero, FL

Estero, FL: growing by about 80 residents every week!

Estero is a small town in Lee County, Florida with a population of only 18,176 people. It’s main claim to fame is the Germain Arena, which is home to the Florida Everglades ice hockey team. The town is centered around the spring-fed Estero River, and is also home to Florida Gulf Coast University. It’s a lovely and relaxing place to visit and live and its residents boast about the peace and calm one can find on the nearby beaches and state park. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Estero, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Estero apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

