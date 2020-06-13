181 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Estero, FL

Estero, FL: growing by about 80 residents every week!

Estero is a small town in Lee County, Florida with a population of only 18,176 people. It's main claim to fame is the Germain Arena, which is home to the Florida Everglades ice hockey team. The town is centered around the spring-fed Estero River, and is also home to Florida Gulf Coast University. It's a lovely and relaxing place to visit and live and its residents boast about the peace and calm one can find on the nearby beaches and state park.