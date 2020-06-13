Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

181 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Estero, FL

Finding an apartment in Estero that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
19 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,139
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,118
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
14 Units Available
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,085
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,403
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1097 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,270
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
Our luxury apartments in Estero, FL, are light, bright, and extraordinarily spacious, featuring stylish features and designer details throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21109 Bella Terra Blvd
21109 Bella Terra Boulevard, Estero, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2032 sqft
Seasonal Rental Lake view Pool Home in Bella Terra - Home offers 4 bedrooms with 3 baths. Besides master suite, home offers in law or guest bedroom with private bathroom. Master offers his and hers sinks, and his and hers walk in closets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10210 Tin Maple DR
10210 Tin Maple Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This townhome is available for move in August 1st 2015! FGCU Roommate friendly AS WELL AS PET FRIENDLY! Quite the rare breed here.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
20591 Porthole Court
20591 Porthole Court, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1891 sqft
Come check out this coastal 3/2 single family home is centrally located in Estero and has all the upgrades.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
10636 Jackson Square DR
10636 Jackson Square Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3348 sqft
This shows just like a model home. Come take a look and you will not be disappointed.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10132 North Silver Palm DR
10132 North Silver Palm Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2063 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st. This spacious home in desirable location of Copper Oaks at Three Oaks features 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and a two car attached garage. Home is offered unfurnished, has laundry in residence, tile in common areas/new carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
21301 Lancaster RUN
21301 Lancaster Run, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1061 sqft
This is a 2nd floor end unit condo with 2 bedrooms + Den with pocket doors (no closet), and 2 full baths.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
19981 Barletta LN
19981 Barletta Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
This Nice 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Unit offers a Preserve view in Exquisite Bella Terra. This community offers everything a family could ask for entertainment and lots of amenities.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10645 Jackson Square DR
10645 Jackson Square Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2117 sqft
Tidewater by Del Webb over 55+ active community in Estero. Peaceful & private, this beautifully furnished, 2/2 + Den, with 2-car garage, model-perfect villa boasts an abundance of room for daily life and entertaining.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
19990 Barletta LN
19990 Barletta Lane, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1160 sqft
Not available Jan-April 2020. This Nice 2 Bedroom plus Den 2 Bath has a gorgeous Lake view in Exquisite Bella Terra. This community offers everything a family could ask for entertainment and lots of amenities.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
20240 BURNSIDE PL
20240 Burnside Place, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1767 sqft
Pets ok with Owner Approval less then 40lbs...Fabulous 1st floor unit #1603.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
20067 Larino LOOP
20067 Larino Loop, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2282 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely remodeled GORGEOUS 2 story, 3 +den, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage townhome located in the beautiful gated community of Bella Terra. This property offers an extended screened lanai with serene lake views.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13400 Villa Di Preserve LN
13400 Villa Di Preserve Lane, Estero, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2264 sqft
AVAILABLE June-November 2019. Booked January through April 2020.
1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9062 FRANK RD RIGHT SIDE
9062 Frank Road, San Carlos Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1157 sqft
Unit RIGHT SIDE Available 07/01/20 MODERN NEWLY UPDATED 2/2 DUPLEX - Property Id: 128721 Newer and completely updated duplex right side unit. White luxury vinyl laminate flooring and grey newly painted in entire home.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pelican Landing
1 Unit Available
24100 S Tamiami TRL
24100 S Tamiami Trl, Bonita Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,955
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Diamond Oaks Village is a 55+ community providing modern one and two-bedroom apartments. We are pet friendly! The Avesso model is a 1 bedroom 1 bath unit.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
18593 Miami BLVD
18593 Miami Boulevard, San Carlos Park, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Rarely available 4/2 in popular San Carlos Park. Laminate flooring throughout and granite countertops in the kitchen and baths.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
18529 Phlox Drive
18529 Phlox Drive, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1041 sqft
The best feature of this home is the sparkling pool! Updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
19107 Evergreen Road
19107 Evergreen Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
1667 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
8349 Cardinal Road
8349 Cardinal Road, San Carlos Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1389 sqft
Built in 1996 3 Bedroom * 2 Bath House W/ 2 Car Garage & FENCED YARD * 1389 Sq. Ft.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Spring Creek Village
1 Unit Available
24502 Redfish ST
24502 Redfish Street, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1014 sqft
This beautiful, recently renovated, ranch style home, located just off of US 41 and Coconut Rd., sits on a corner lot in Estero Bay Shores, in Bonita Springs, with a private dock and direct gulf access. No restrictions and no HOA.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
19902 Coconut Harbor CIR
19902 Coconut Harbor Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1876 sqft
Like new home for rent in gated community just off 41 with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, den, laundry room, screened lanai, and oversized 2-car garage. Neutral décor with upgrades throughout. Open floor plan. Lake view.
Estero, FL: growing by about 80 residents every week!

Estero is a small town in Lee County, Florida with a population of only 18,176 people. It’s main claim to fame is the Germain Arena, which is home to the Florida Everglades ice hockey team. The town is centered around the spring-fed Estero River, and is also home to Florida Gulf Coast University. It’s a lovely and relaxing place to visit and live and its residents boast about the peace and calm one can find on the nearby beaches and state park. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Estero, FL

Finding an apartment in Estero that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

