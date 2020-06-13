306 Apartments for rent in Estero, FL with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
17 Units Available
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,139
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,131
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1125 sqft
Close to Interstate 75. Also near Florida Gulf Coast University and Miromar Outlets. Townhome-style apartments with private entries and screened outdoor areas. Community features a gym with yoga area and a clubhouse with leasing offices.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
15 Units Available
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,085
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,403
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1097 sqft
Pet-friendly luxury apartment community located close to I-75 and shopping and dining. All homes have private entries, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
49 Units Available
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way, Estero, FL
Studio
$1,270
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1058 sqft
There’s no doubt about it, Estero Parc is here to elevate your life.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1375 sqft
Our luxury apartments in Estero, FL, are light, bright, and extraordinarily spacious, featuring stylish features and designer details throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
Green
3160 Seasons Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor, 2 bedroom condo in The Greens at Fountain Lakes in Estero! Fully furnished and turnkey with a private screened-in balcony.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3120 Seasons WAY
3120 Seasons Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2nd floor, 1 bedroom condo in The Greens at Fountain Lakes in Estero! This is a must see. Fully furnished and turnkey!! Screened-in balcony with landscaped view, wood like floors and much more.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9701 Foxhall WAY
9701 Foxhall Way, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1765 sqft
END UNIT TOWNHOME IN THE GATED ROOKERY POINT COMMUNITY HEATHERSTONE SUBDIVISION RIGHT IN THE HEART OF ESTERO.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
19871 Chapel TRCE
19871 Chapel Trace, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2963 sqft
AVAILABLE Off Season 7/01/2020 through 11/30/2020 ($3,000 pr mo) and In-Season February, 2021 through March 30, 2021 ($12,000 per mo.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
10636 Jackson Square DR
10636 Jackson Square Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3348 sqft
This shows just like a model home. Come take a look and you will not be disappointed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
8598 Via Lungomare Cir Unit 201
8598 Via Lungomare Circle, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1317 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the gated community of Rapallo. Under building parking, lake views, stainless steel appliances and MUST SEE amenities. Two pools, professional tennis courts, and a huge workout facility.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
12563 Grandezza Circle
12563 Grandezza Circle, Estero, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5086 sqft
Four bedroom, 3 bathroom courtyard home with pool. When you first enter through the main front door it opens up to a large courtyard area with an outdoor kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
10132 North Silver Palm DR
10132 North Silver Palm Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2063 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st. This spacious home in desirable location of Copper Oaks at Three Oaks features 3 beds, 2.5 baths, and a two car attached garage. Home is offered unfurnished, has laundry in residence, tile in common areas/new carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9251 Spring Run BLVD
9251 Spring Run Boulevard, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1111 sqft
Live the fabulous lifestyle! Minimal transfer fee will give you access to all the amenities and golf! Beautiful Lake and Golf Course View!! First Floor unit -- 2 bedroom and 2 full baths! Oversized eat in kitchen with white cabinets.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Sorrento
1 Unit Available
23750 Via Trevi WAY
23750 Via Trevi Way, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
2702 sqft
Spectacular panoramic views to the East and West! Start your morning with sunshine glistening off the water, while in the evenings, wind down with a picture perfect sunset over Estero Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
20092 Palermo Lake CT
20092 Palermo Lake Court, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1975 sqft
Exceptionally clean & meticulously maintained in Savona, at The Club at Grandezza, this home offers 3 bedrooms, den, 2 full bathrooms, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen,2 car garage, screened lanai with gas grill and view of lake with lit fountain

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
23159 Amgci WAY
23159 Amgci Way, Estero, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1B / 1.5B, second floor condo OVERLOOKING FABULOUS POOL AND SPAR, in sought-after Residences at Coconut Point! Open floor plan condo has plenty to offer.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
9065 Spring Run BLVD
9065 Spring Run Boulevard, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1478 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR OFF SEASON RENTAL - TURNKEY, three bed two bath attached villa with pool! Neutrally painted, newer carpets, plantation shutters throughout. Cozy, and has a very nice golf course view.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
10645 Jackson Square DR
10645 Jackson Square Drive, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2117 sqft
Tidewater by Del Webb over 55+ active community in Estero. Peaceful & private, this beautifully furnished, 2/2 + Den, with 2-car garage, model-perfect villa boasts an abundance of room for daily life and entertaining.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
23891 Costa Del Sol RD
23891 Costa Del Sol Road, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1113 sqft
UNFURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE, 2 bedroom,2 bath renovated unit . Enjoy tranquil lake and sunset views from this gorgeous second floor residence.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Sorrento
1 Unit Available
23540 Via Veneto
23540 Via Veneto, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1952 sqft
This unfurnished, 5th floor luxury condominium is seeking an annual lease. The unit is easily accessed via your private elevator. There have been many upgrades to this 3 bedroom 3.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
9209 Spring Run BLVD
9209 Spring Run Boulevard, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1136 sqft
GOLF MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED! Live in the beautiful Lifestyle Community of Spring Run at the Brooks in Bonita Springs, FL. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo offers SE views of the lake and golf course.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
20057 Saraceno DR
20057 Saraceno Drive, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1848 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath furnished villa in Grandezza with a heated pool and spa. The entryway is arched and leads to a beautiful, bright kitchen with Corian counters and under cabinet lighting. 2 car garage and paved driveway.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
10711 Halfmoon Shoal RD
10711 Halfmoon Shoal Road, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1402 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo that offers everything a vacation condo can offer.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
20088 Palermo Lake CT
20088 Palermo Lake Court, Estero, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1975 sqft
AVAILABLE February and March 2020 DUE TO CANCELLATION New paint inside and out, new carpet in the master bedroom, new LED ceiling lights, brand new never used kitchen stainless steel appliances-stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, sink and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Estero, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Estero renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

