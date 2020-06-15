All apartments in Estero
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:41 AM

19960 Barletta LN

19960 Barletta Lane · (239) 910-1180
Location

19960 Barletta Lane, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1014 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
bike storage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Fully furnished and turnkey 1st floor condo available for shortterm and annual rentals. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo features an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, a great room, split bedroom floor plan, tile floors throughout main living areas, screened in lanai with beautiful lake views. This condo has been professionally furnished and decorated, and comes with a covered carport and storage room. Bella Terra features resort-style amenities including one of the largest pools in Southwest Florida, a community spa, fitness center, pickle ball, tennis courts, sand volleyball, bocce courts, soccer field, inline skating rink, basketball courts, play area, walk and jog path, bike storage, game room, community room and onsite staff 7 days a week. Gates are guared 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Bella Terra is conveniently located near shopping, FGCU (Florida Gulf Coast University), Fort Myers International Airport, beaches, Miromar Outlets, Coconut Point mall & Hertz Arena. Live the resort life in this lifestyle community! Call Christine for information and showings, 239-910-1180

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19960 Barletta LN have any available units?
19960 Barletta LN has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19960 Barletta LN have?
Some of 19960 Barletta LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19960 Barletta LN currently offering any rent specials?
19960 Barletta LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19960 Barletta LN pet-friendly?
No, 19960 Barletta LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 19960 Barletta LN offer parking?
Yes, 19960 Barletta LN does offer parking.
Does 19960 Barletta LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19960 Barletta LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19960 Barletta LN have a pool?
Yes, 19960 Barletta LN has a pool.
Does 19960 Barletta LN have accessible units?
No, 19960 Barletta LN does not have accessible units.
Does 19960 Barletta LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19960 Barletta LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 19960 Barletta LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 19960 Barletta LN does not have units with air conditioning.
