19960 Barletta LN

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport gym pool bocce court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court carport clubhouse gym game room parking pool bike storage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Fully furnished and turnkey 1st floor condo available for shortterm and annual rentals. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo features an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, a great room, split bedroom floor plan, tile floors throughout main living areas, screened in lanai with beautiful lake views. This condo has been professionally furnished and decorated, and comes with a covered carport and storage room. Bella Terra features resort-style amenities including one of the largest pools in Southwest Florida, a community spa, fitness center, pickle ball, tennis courts, sand volleyball, bocce courts, soccer field, inline skating rink, basketball courts, play area, walk and jog path, bike storage, game room, community room and onsite staff 7 days a week. Gates are guared 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Bella Terra is conveniently located near shopping, FGCU (Florida Gulf Coast University), Fort Myers International Airport, beaches, Miromar Outlets, Coconut Point mall & Hertz Arena. Live the resort life in this lifestyle community! Call Christine for information and showings, 239-910-1180