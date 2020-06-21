All apartments in Estero
Find more places like 19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Estero, FL
/
19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134

19760 Osprey Cove Boulevard · (239) 333-2454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Estero
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

19760 Osprey Cove Boulevard, Estero, FL 33967

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
Osprey Cove~ - Third Floor condo with two bedrooms & two bathrooms, spacious living area and kitchen with a breakfast nook and separate breakfast bar. ~ Brookside Floor plan-Common area tile, Bedrooms carpeted with Brand new carpet. Washer and dryer are included. The community is gated and offers a clubhouse with fitness center, pool & spa. Cable, water and trash are all included with the monthly rent ($1350), application fee ($55 one time fee per person), security deposit ($1350) . HOA Application fee $150.00 (one time fee). Apply online at www.mwfreyandson.com NO PETS
CONTACT MICHELE AT 239-333-2454

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2326126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134 have any available units?
19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134 have?
Some of 19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134 currently offering any rent specials?
19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134 pet-friendly?
No, 19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134 offer parking?
No, 19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134 does not offer parking.
Does 19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134 have a pool?
Yes, 19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134 has a pool.
Does 19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134 have accessible units?
No, 19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134 does not have accessible units.
Does 19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr
Estero, FL 33928
Courtyards at Estero
10445 Corkscrew Commons Dr
Estero, FL 33928
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way
Estero, FL 33928
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy
Estero, FL 33928

Similar Pages

Estero 1 BedroomsEstero 2 Bedrooms
Estero Apartments with GymEstero Pet Friendly Places
Estero Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity