19760 Osprey Cove Blvd #134

Osprey Cove~ - Third Floor condo with two bedrooms & two bathrooms, spacious living area and kitchen with a breakfast nook and separate breakfast bar. ~ Brookside Floor plan-Common area tile, Bedrooms carpeted with Brand new carpet. Washer and dryer are included. The community is gated and offers a clubhouse with fitness center, pool & spa. Cable, water and trash are all included with the monthly rent ($1350), application fee ($55 one time fee per person), security deposit ($1350) . HOA Application fee $150.00 (one time fee). Apply online at www.mwfreyandson.com NO PETS

CONTACT MICHELE AT 239-333-2454



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2326126)