13625 Lucera CT

Amenities

hardwood floors parking gym pool playground bocce court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities basketball court bocce court clubhouse gym parking playground pool hot tub tennis court

This lovely 2 bedroom villa is located in the highly sought after gated, Bella Terra community in the hub of Southwest Florida. The home boasts wood floors and a cozy screened-in lanai. Bella Terra is conveniently located off of Corkscrew Road in Estero and includes a 7,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, with a state-of-the-art fitness center, an incredible resort-style pool with a spa and waterfall, an aerobics studio with a full-time fitness director, tennis and bocci ball courts, multi-use ball fields, an inline skate park, beach volley ball, basketball courts and a tot lot. This prime location is just minutes to Miromar Outlets, Hertz Arena, Coconut Point Mall, Southwest Florida International Airport, Gulf Coast Town Center and a quick ride to area beaches. No pets. Unfurnished. Rent includes basic cable, exterior pest control, trash removal and lawn service. Available Now!