Estero, FL
13400 Villa Di Preserve LN
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

13400 Villa Di Preserve LN

13400 Villa Di Preserve Lane · (239) 221-8642
Estero
Location

13400 Villa Di Preserve Lane, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2264 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
AVAILABLE June-November 2019. Booked January through April 2020. Like new, FURNISHED beautiful 4 bedroom/3bath with a 3 car garage pool home with over 2264 square feet! This home is situated an a quiet cul-de-sac with serene and private preserve views. Gorgeously appointed with neutral tile flooring throughout, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, custom closets, and dual sinks and separate tub and shower in the Master bathroom. Live a fabulous lifestyle in the Preserve At Corkscrew where residents enjoy tennis, state-of-the art fitness center, community room, resort-like pool and active social events. Conveniently located between Naples and Fort Myers, just minutes to FGCU, SW Florida International Airport, beaches, and world class dining and shopping! No Annual Leases. HOA Pet Policy: no more than 2 pets, if both weigh combined under 50 pounds, or one pet if it weighs over 50 pounds. No Pit Bull Terriers without HOA approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13400 Villa Di Preserve LN have any available units?
13400 Villa Di Preserve LN has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13400 Villa Di Preserve LN have?
Some of 13400 Villa Di Preserve LN's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13400 Villa Di Preserve LN currently offering any rent specials?
13400 Villa Di Preserve LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13400 Villa Di Preserve LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 13400 Villa Di Preserve LN is pet friendly.
Does 13400 Villa Di Preserve LN offer parking?
Yes, 13400 Villa Di Preserve LN does offer parking.
Does 13400 Villa Di Preserve LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13400 Villa Di Preserve LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13400 Villa Di Preserve LN have a pool?
Yes, 13400 Villa Di Preserve LN has a pool.
Does 13400 Villa Di Preserve LN have accessible units?
No, 13400 Villa Di Preserve LN does not have accessible units.
Does 13400 Villa Di Preserve LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13400 Villa Di Preserve LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 13400 Villa Di Preserve LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 13400 Villa Di Preserve LN does not have units with air conditioning.
