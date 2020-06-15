13400 Villa Di Preserve LN

Amenities

AVAILABLE June-November 2019. Booked January through April 2020. Like new, FURNISHED beautiful 4 bedroom/3bath with a 3 car garage pool home with over 2264 square feet! This home is situated an a quiet cul-de-sac with serene and private preserve views. Gorgeously appointed with neutral tile flooring throughout, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, custom closets, and dual sinks and separate tub and shower in the Master bathroom. Live a fabulous lifestyle in the Preserve At Corkscrew where residents enjoy tennis, state-of-the art fitness center, community room, resort-like pool and active social events. Conveniently located between Naples and Fort Myers, just minutes to FGCU, SW Florida International Airport, beaches, and world class dining and shopping! No Annual Leases. HOA Pet Policy: no more than 2 pets, if both weigh combined under 50 pounds, or one pet if it weighs over 50 pounds. No Pit Bull Terriers without HOA approval.