Estero, FL
12599 Grandezza CIR
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:15 AM

12599 Grandezza CIR

12599 Grandezza Circle · (239) 898-6072
Location

12599 Grandezza Circle, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$7,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1649 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
A RARE FIND IN THE CLUB AT GRANDEZZA! GOLF MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED WITH THIS RENTAL! Serene & private, preserve view Great room,2 bedrm plus den/study, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Freshly painted throughout. New outdoor lanai furniture with firepit, gas grill & outdoor TV for entertaining or personal enjoyment. Beautiful heated pool! Master bedrm,with king-size bed has 2 walk-in closets, master bath has walk-in shower, separate soaking tub, dual his/her vanities & sinks with private commode. Guest bedrm has queen-size bed,private bath with shower/tub combo & pocket doors separating from main house for privacy. Den/or study has TV & queen sofa bed! Nicely appointed kitchen with newer appliances & large counters for gathering, plus area for formal dining.Resort living with all the amenities The Club at Grandezza has to offer;golf course, putting green, restaurants, community pool/spa, poolside Cabana with full bar & food service, tennis courts, bocce ball, pro-shop and more. All close to airport, shopping & dining. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle in this well-appointed, comfortable home! (inquire about use of private golf cart for extra charge) NO PETS-NO SMOKING ANYWHERE ON PREMISES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12599 Grandezza CIR have any available units?
12599 Grandezza CIR has a unit available for $7,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12599 Grandezza CIR have?
Some of 12599 Grandezza CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12599 Grandezza CIR currently offering any rent specials?
12599 Grandezza CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12599 Grandezza CIR pet-friendly?
No, 12599 Grandezza CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 12599 Grandezza CIR offer parking?
Yes, 12599 Grandezza CIR does offer parking.
Does 12599 Grandezza CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12599 Grandezza CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12599 Grandezza CIR have a pool?
Yes, 12599 Grandezza CIR has a pool.
Does 12599 Grandezza CIR have accessible units?
No, 12599 Grandezza CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 12599 Grandezza CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12599 Grandezza CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 12599 Grandezza CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12599 Grandezza CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
