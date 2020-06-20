12599 Grandezza CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court fire pit parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

A RARE FIND IN THE CLUB AT GRANDEZZA! GOLF MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED WITH THIS RENTAL! Serene & private, preserve view Great room,2 bedrm plus den/study, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Freshly painted throughout. New outdoor lanai furniture with firepit, gas grill & outdoor TV for entertaining or personal enjoyment. Beautiful heated pool! Master bedrm,with king-size bed has 2 walk-in closets, master bath has walk-in shower, separate soaking tub, dual his/her vanities & sinks with private commode. Guest bedrm has queen-size bed,private bath with shower/tub combo & pocket doors separating from main house for privacy. Den/or study has TV & queen sofa bed! Nicely appointed kitchen with newer appliances & large counters for gathering, plus area for formal dining.Resort living with all the amenities The Club at Grandezza has to offer;golf course, putting green, restaurants, community pool/spa, poolside Cabana with full bar & food service, tennis courts, bocce ball, pro-shop and more. All close to airport, shopping & dining. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle in this well-appointed, comfortable home! (inquire about use of private golf cart for extra charge) NO PETS-NO SMOKING ANYWHERE ON PREMISES