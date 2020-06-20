12599 Grandezza CIR

Amenities
A RARE FIND IN THE CLUB AT GRANDEZZA! GOLF MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED WITH THIS RENTAL! Serene & private, preserve view Great room,2 bedrm plus den/study, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Freshly painted throughout. New outdoor lanai furniture with firepit, gas grill & outdoor TV for entertaining or personal enjoyment. Beautiful heated pool! Master bedrm,with king-size bed has 2 walk-in closets, master bath has walk-in shower, separate soaking tub, dual his/her vanities & sinks with private commode. Guest bedrm has queen-size bed,private bath with shower/tub combo & pocket doors separating from main house for privacy. Den/or study has TV & queen sofa bed! Nicely appointed kitchen with newer appliances & large counters for gathering, plus area for formal dining.Resort living with all the amenities The Club at Grandezza has to offer;golf course, putting green, restaurants, community pool/spa, poolside Cabana with full bar & food service, tennis courts, bocce ball, pro-shop and more. All close to airport, shopping & dining. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle in this well-appointed, comfortable home! (inquire about use of private golf cart for extra charge) NO PETS-NO SMOKING ANYWHERE ON PREMISES