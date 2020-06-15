10781 Crooked River RD

Amenities

on-site laundry pool tennis court clubhouse furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool tennis court

Wonderful Lighthouse Bay at the Brooks!! Furnished Off-Season Lake View Rental that faces the Conservancy, keeping your experience serene, private & soothing! Quiet Neighborhood Pool, yet close to main Clubhouse, with both a resort-style pool and a lap pool. There is even a Lakeside Beach & an Entertainment Pavilion! Gorgeous clubhouse facilities & tennis courts! Free access to paddleboats and rowboats! Every day will feel like a vacation! Huge Master Suite, plenty of closet space, + 2 guest Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, and an indoor laundry room! Spacious kitchen and huge lanai to enjoy every peaceful, relaxing sunset! Electric rolldown shutters! Perfect for those relocating to the area! Per Owner and not Listing Broker: This condo features purified air by Reme Halo by RGF. All air that is heated or cooled is purified and that in turn purifies the house. 99% of germs on surfaces are killed. 99% of bacteria and viruses In the air are killed including bird flue, swine flu, norwalk, MRSA, e-coli, T-B, listeria, legionella, strep, and MRSA. Kills 97% of mold. A Kansas State University study showed Reme Halo killed 99% of sneezeu germs with in 3' (Information provided by Reme Halo)