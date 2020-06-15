All apartments in Estero
Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:28 PM

10781 Crooked River RD

10781 Crooked River Road · (239) 218-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10781 Crooked River Road, Estero, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Wonderful Lighthouse Bay at the Brooks!! Furnished Off-Season Lake View Rental that faces the Conservancy, keeping your experience serene, private & soothing! Quiet Neighborhood Pool, yet close to main Clubhouse, with both a resort-style pool and a lap pool. There is even a Lakeside Beach & an Entertainment Pavilion! Gorgeous clubhouse facilities & tennis courts! Free access to paddleboats and rowboats! Every day will feel like a vacation! Huge Master Suite, plenty of closet space, + 2 guest Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, and an indoor laundry room! Spacious kitchen and huge lanai to enjoy every peaceful, relaxing sunset! Electric rolldown shutters! Perfect for those relocating to the area! Per Owner and not Listing Broker: This condo features purified air by Reme Halo by RGF. All air that is heated or cooled is purified and that in turn purifies the house. 99% of germs on surfaces are killed. 99% of bacteria and viruses In the air are killed including bird flue, swine flu, norwalk, MRSA, e-coli, T-B, listeria, legionella, strep, and MRSA. Kills 97% of mold. A Kansas State University study showed Reme Halo killed 99% of sneezeu germs with in 3' (Information provided by Reme Halo)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10781 Crooked River RD have any available units?
10781 Crooked River RD has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10781 Crooked River RD have?
Some of 10781 Crooked River RD's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10781 Crooked River RD currently offering any rent specials?
10781 Crooked River RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10781 Crooked River RD pet-friendly?
No, 10781 Crooked River RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 10781 Crooked River RD offer parking?
No, 10781 Crooked River RD does not offer parking.
Does 10781 Crooked River RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10781 Crooked River RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10781 Crooked River RD have a pool?
Yes, 10781 Crooked River RD has a pool.
Does 10781 Crooked River RD have accessible units?
No, 10781 Crooked River RD does not have accessible units.
Does 10781 Crooked River RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10781 Crooked River RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10781 Crooked River RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10781 Crooked River RD does not have units with air conditioning.
