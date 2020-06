Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This townhome is available for move in August 1st 2015! FGCU Roommate friendly AS WELL AS PET FRIENDLY! Quite the rare breed here. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, laundry room, den area, living room, dining room, kitchen nook, screened lanai and more! Granite counters and newer appliances as well as window treatments, fans, and lights throughout!