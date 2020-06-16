All apartments in Estero
Estero, FL
10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204
10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204

10126 Villagio Palms Way · (239) 949-7765
Location

10126 Villagio Palms Way, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1495 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Here's your chance! Stunning luxury coach home at Villagio! This top floor unit offers a spacious 2 bedroom plus den/loft, 2 bath floorplan - PERFECT FOR PRIVACY! You'll love the large master suite with his/her closets, his/her vanities, and separate tub and shower! Oversized guest bedroom offers spacious walk in closet and private bathroom. This home offers many upgrades including black appliances, granite countertops, wood cabinets, and much more!!!

Villagio is a guard gated community featuring a town center where you can enjoy a movie , breakfast and lunch, the library and a fully equipped work out center. Close to Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets, FGCU, and Coconut point mall and only a few minutes from SW Florida International Airport.

This home is truly a must see! Call or text for your personal showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204 have any available units?
10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204 has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204 pet-friendly?
No, 10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204 offer parking?
No, 10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204 does not offer parking.
Does 10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204 have a pool?
No, 10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204 does not have a pool.
Does 10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204 does not have units with air conditioning.
