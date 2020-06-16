10126 Villagio Palms Way Unit 204

Amenities

Here's your chance! Stunning luxury coach home at Villagio! This top floor unit offers a spacious 2 bedroom plus den/loft, 2 bath floorplan - PERFECT FOR PRIVACY! You'll love the large master suite with his/her closets, his/her vanities, and separate tub and shower! Oversized guest bedroom offers spacious walk in closet and private bathroom. This home offers many upgrades including black appliances, granite countertops, wood cabinets, and much more!!!



Villagio is a guard gated community featuring a town center where you can enjoy a movie , breakfast and lunch, the library and a fully equipped work out center. Close to Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets, FGCU, and Coconut point mall and only a few minutes from SW Florida International Airport.



This home is truly a must see! Call or text for your personal showing today!