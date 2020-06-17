All apartments in Estero
10025 Villagio Gardens Ln. #205
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:30 AM

10025 Villagio Gardens Ln. #205

10025 Villagio Gardens Lane · (239) 949-7765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10025 Villagio Gardens Lane, Estero, FL 33928

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Rarely Available DESIGNER SERIES MODEL!!! MOST POPULAR Milan Model! This home is a HUGE Two bedroom plus den, 2 bath, with one car attached garage luxury carriage home on the second floor! Enjoy a perfect split bedroom floorplan with spacious den/loft area, breakfast bar, great room floorplan and soaring vaulted ceilings! The master suite offers his and hers closets and a luxurious master bath with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, separate tub and shower, his and hers vanities, separate powder room, and much more! You will also enjoy an oversized guest bedroom with a spacious closet and walk-in laundry room! Enjoy many upgrades including granite counters, black appliances, cherry cabinets, oversized tile throughout the living areas, and much more! Conveniently located in the heart of Estero near Coconut Point Mall, FGCU, Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets, Germain Arena and more! Villagio offers many great amenities including a gated entry, town center with movie theater, state of the art fitness center, cafe, social rooms, two stunning resort style pools, tennis courts, boccee ball, and much more! HURRY! Won't Last! Call for your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10025 Villagio Gardens Ln. #205 have any available units?
10025 Villagio Gardens Ln. #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Estero, FL.
What amenities does 10025 Villagio Gardens Ln. #205 have?
Some of 10025 Villagio Gardens Ln. #205's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10025 Villagio Gardens Ln. #205 currently offering any rent specials?
10025 Villagio Gardens Ln. #205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10025 Villagio Gardens Ln. #205 pet-friendly?
No, 10025 Villagio Gardens Ln. #205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 10025 Villagio Gardens Ln. #205 offer parking?
Yes, 10025 Villagio Gardens Ln. #205 does offer parking.
Does 10025 Villagio Gardens Ln. #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10025 Villagio Gardens Ln. #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10025 Villagio Gardens Ln. #205 have a pool?
Yes, 10025 Villagio Gardens Ln. #205 has a pool.
Does 10025 Villagio Gardens Ln. #205 have accessible units?
No, 10025 Villagio Gardens Ln. #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 10025 Villagio Gardens Ln. #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10025 Villagio Gardens Ln. #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10025 Villagio Gardens Ln. #205 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10025 Villagio Gardens Ln. #205 does not have units with air conditioning.
