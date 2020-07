Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom/2 bath - Nice 3/2 in Bay Pines Villas off Hwy 98 near Blue Angel. Interior recently painted. Wood laminate flooring in living/dining room, hall and bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen. Master bedroom has double closets for additional space. Indoor laundry room. Privacy fenced back yard with shed. Convenient to the bases, shopping and beaches! Pets accepted with owners prior consent and a $250 non-refundable pet fee. No smokers please.



Roommates: please contact office prior to applying.



(RLNE5633376)