Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Englewood, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Englewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5 Quails Run blvd #10
5 Quails Run Boulevard, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
*Annual* 55+ community - Nice 1 bedroom condo in Englewood! - Adorable, spacious 1 bedroom 1.5 bath 2nd floor condo! Freshly painted, tile & wood laminate floors. Stainless steel appliances. Screened balcony off bedroom with a beautiful view.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
11053 Oceanspray Blvd
11053 Oceanspray Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2021 sqft
*Annual* Amazing,spacious 4 bedroom,with 4 car garage & Large fenced yard! - Amazing home! 4 large bedrooms, 2 baths, 4 car garage & sits on 2 lots.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
13466 Bastiano Street
13466 Bastiano Street, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2537 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Single Family Home - Located in IslandWalk at the West Villages with Resort-like Amenities. - Conveniently located in the desirable community of IslandWalk with its Resort-style amenities.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1767 BELVIDERE ROAD
1767 Belvidere Road, South Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
A short distance to Manasota Beach this 3 bed 2 bath pool home with one car garage located on a quiet street is ready for the 2021 season. Everything inside is new, from the all bamboo floors to the granite counter tops.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
191 KETTLE HARBOR DRIVE
191 Kettle Harbor Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1536 sqft
A wonderful, 'Old Florida,' Beach house. This island home is decorated with a nautical theme. Walk the beautiful hardwood floors and watch the sunset from the over-sized rear porch. Minutes walk on a sand road to the quiet seven-mile beach.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
4274 GILLOT BOULEVARD
4274 Gillot Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1574 sqft
Absolute Gorgeous Views from every room of this home upon entry. Spacious 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car Garage with Heated Pool on Canal with Boat Dock/Lift: Fully furnished with everything you need for a home away from home.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Plantation
1 Unit Available
421 CERROMAR TERRACE
421 Cerromar Terrace, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1032 sqft
Spectacular views of the 7th green and lake! The Plantation is a quiet, mature, active lifestyle community located near shopping, restaurants and area attractions, including Gulf Beaches, The Braves Cool Now stadium and area golf courses.
Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
58 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive June's rent for free, plus receive $750 off of July and August's rent when you move in by 6/30/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best
Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
Chestnut Creek Estates
8 Units Available
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units equipped with full kitchens, hardwood floors, air conditioning and screened-in lanais, with full access to all of the community amenities. Located in the heart of Venice, FL, off of 1-75.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
The Rialto Apartments Venice
1 Plaza Mayor, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Featuring spacious 2 bedroom apartments with high quality finishes. Our location gives you access to the best Venice has to offer.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
504 BEATRICE STREET
504 Beatrice Street, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1206 sqft
Escape to the perfect Venice Island beach house where the Ocean breeze invites you into her beautifully landscaped tropical paradise. Located just a 5 minute stroll from the beach and .

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8153 BOCA GRANDE AVENUE
8153 Boca Grande Avenue, North Port, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1440 sqft
This is an updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in the North Port Area. This home is located near Mineral Springs, Parks, the Library, shopping and restaurants.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1789 BATELLO DRIVE
1789 Batello Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1453 sqft
Active Lifestyle, 55+ community plus a fabulous active clubhouse complete with activities director, state of the art fitness center, heated lap pool, spa, resistance walking pool, billiards room, arts and crafts room, internet cafe, bocce courts,

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
41 BRIG CIRCLE E
41 Brig Circle East, Charlotte County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2351 sqft
AVAILABLE SEASON 2021 (3 month minimum required). Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout the year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season rate is $2,200/month, and $900/week.

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
5234 FORBES TERRACE
5234 Forbes Terrace, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1560 sqft
Come and check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on a canal that is just moments away from the Myakka River. Wood laminate flooring throughout, eat-in kitchen and plenty of storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Englewood, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Englewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

