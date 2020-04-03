All apartments in Englewood
1375 BEACH ROAD

1375 Beach Road · (941) 815-3237
Location

1375 Beach Road, Englewood, FL 34223

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1760 sqft

Amenities

NOT AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. Rented 4/1/20 - 5/6/20. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/ summer rates are $3,500.00 for April, and $3,000 per month from May through December. Breathtaking water views from this third story recently built condo. Beautifully decorated open living room, kitchen, dining space, and den with floor to ceiling windows and sliders overlooking Lemon Bay/Intracoastal Waterway. Two spacious bedrooms with full baths plus den. The master bedroom has a king sized bed. The guest bedroom also acts as a second master with an attached bath. Large balcony for watching the sunsets, boats, and wildlife. Community features gated underground parking, elevators, pool, and fishing pier. Public beaches, dining, and shopping just a short trip up the road. Internet Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 BEACH ROAD have any available units?
1375 BEACH ROAD has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1375 BEACH ROAD have?
Some of 1375 BEACH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 BEACH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1375 BEACH ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 BEACH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1375 BEACH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 1375 BEACH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1375 BEACH ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1375 BEACH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1375 BEACH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 BEACH ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1375 BEACH ROAD has a pool.
Does 1375 BEACH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1375 BEACH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 BEACH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1375 BEACH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1375 BEACH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1375 BEACH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
