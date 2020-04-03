1375 BEACH ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool internet access

NOT AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. Rented 4/1/20 - 5/6/20. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/ summer rates are $3,500.00 for April, and $3,000 per month from May through December. Breathtaking water views from this third story recently built condo. Beautifully decorated open living room, kitchen, dining space, and den with floor to ceiling windows and sliders overlooking Lemon Bay/Intracoastal Waterway. Two spacious bedrooms with full baths plus den. The master bedroom has a king sized bed. The guest bedroom also acts as a second master with an attached bath. Large balcony for watching the sunsets, boats, and wildlife. Community features gated underground parking, elevators, pool, and fishing pier. Public beaches, dining, and shopping just a short trip up the road. Internet Included.