480 S MCCALL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Rented thru March 2021. $1850 from May-Dec only. Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to Old Englewood Village area. Two screened tiled lanais-front and side rear. Partial views of Lemon Bay can be seen in rear. Master bedroom and Bedroom 2 have queen beds. Bedroom 3 provides 2 twin beds. Large flat screen TV in living room and additional flat screen in master bedroom providing cable tv viewing. The home has WIFI-plus a local phone with free long distance to US and Canada. Less than a 5 minute drive to Manasota Key where 4 public gulf beaches await you. 12% tax not included in monthly rent. $100 cleaning fee upon departure. The home sits far from the street. Propane gas grill available for grilling. Garage not included. Large eat in kitchen, interior laundry, dining room, living room, family room. Shower in master bath, tub/shower in bath 2. Not Available the Month of April Yearly.