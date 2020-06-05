All apartments in Englewood
480 S MCCALL ROAD
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:11 AM

480 S MCCALL ROAD

480 South Mccall Road · (941) 468-0957
Location

480 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL 34223
Old Englewood Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Rented thru March 2021. $1850 from May-Dec only. Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to Old Englewood Village area. Two screened tiled lanais-front and side rear. Partial views of Lemon Bay can be seen in rear. Master bedroom and Bedroom 2 have queen beds. Bedroom 3 provides 2 twin beds. Large flat screen TV in living room and additional flat screen in master bedroom providing cable tv viewing. The home has WIFI-plus a local phone with free long distance to US and Canada. Less than a 5 minute drive to Manasota Key where 4 public gulf beaches await you. 12% tax not included in monthly rent. $100 cleaning fee upon departure. The home sits far from the street. Propane gas grill available for grilling. Garage not included. Large eat in kitchen, interior laundry, dining room, living room, family room. Shower in master bath, tub/shower in bath 2. Not Available the Month of April Yearly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 S MCCALL ROAD have any available units?
480 S MCCALL ROAD has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 480 S MCCALL ROAD have?
Some of 480 S MCCALL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 S MCCALL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
480 S MCCALL ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 S MCCALL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 480 S MCCALL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 480 S MCCALL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 480 S MCCALL ROAD does offer parking.
Does 480 S MCCALL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 480 S MCCALL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 S MCCALL ROAD have a pool?
No, 480 S MCCALL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 480 S MCCALL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 480 S MCCALL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 480 S MCCALL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 S MCCALL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 480 S MCCALL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 480 S MCCALL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
