Elfers, FL
5052 VALIMOR DRIVE
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:31 PM

5052 VALIMOR DRIVE

5052 Valimor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5052 Valimor Drive, Elfers, FL 34690
Colonial Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single family home in Colonial Hills has an open floor plan with tile flooring thru out. Spacious living area into dining just off the open kitchen with double sink, window to the back yard and plenty of cabinet and counter space. This home has two bedroom and one bath on one side of the home and an additional room that can be used as an office/den/play area in the back of the home with full bath including walk in tiled shower. There is washer/dryer hook up in the one car garage with a fenced back yard. This is a non smoking residence and no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5052 VALIMOR DRIVE have any available units?
5052 VALIMOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elfers, FL.
What amenities does 5052 VALIMOR DRIVE have?
Some of 5052 VALIMOR DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5052 VALIMOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5052 VALIMOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5052 VALIMOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5052 VALIMOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elfers.
Does 5052 VALIMOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5052 VALIMOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5052 VALIMOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5052 VALIMOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5052 VALIMOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5052 VALIMOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5052 VALIMOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5052 VALIMOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5052 VALIMOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5052 VALIMOR DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5052 VALIMOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5052 VALIMOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

