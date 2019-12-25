5052 VALIMOR DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup garage range refrigerator

Single family home in Colonial Hills has an open floor plan with tile flooring thru out. Spacious living area into dining just off the open kitchen with double sink, window to the back yard and plenty of cabinet and counter space. This home has two bedroom and one bath on one side of the home and an additional room that can be used as an office/den/play area in the back of the home with full bath including walk in tiled shower. There is washer/dryer hook up in the one car garage with a fenced back yard. This is a non smoking residence and no pets please.