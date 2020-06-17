3525 ODOM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Finishing up a Full Custom Remodel. Will be ready for move in July 1st. This house features 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath with a closed-in Air Conditioned BONUS Florida Room (dent/office space) and 1 car garage. It boasts Brand NEW Everything! New Roof, New AC, New modern Kitchen with granite countertops, pendant lights and bar sitting area, stainless appliances, Fully remodeled bathrooms, New floors, All new light fixtures. Schedule your showing today so that this freshly remodeled home can be yours! First Month, Last Month & a refundable Security Deposit required prior to move in. Non-refundable Pet Fee $275 if applicable.