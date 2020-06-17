All apartments in Elfers
3525 ODOM DRIVE

3525 Odom Drive · (304) 617-3384
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3525 Odom Drive, Elfers, FL 34652
Colonial Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Finishing up a Full Custom Remodel. Will be ready for move in July 1st. This house features 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath with a closed-in Air Conditioned BONUS Florida Room (dent/office space) and 1 car garage. It boasts Brand NEW Everything! New Roof, New AC, New modern Kitchen with granite countertops, pendant lights and bar sitting area, stainless appliances, Fully remodeled bathrooms, New floors, All new light fixtures. Schedule your showing today so that this freshly remodeled home can be yours! First Month, Last Month & a refundable Security Deposit required prior to move in. Non-refundable Pet Fee $275 if applicable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 275
fee: 275
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 ODOM DRIVE have any available units?
3525 ODOM DRIVE has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3525 ODOM DRIVE have?
Some of 3525 ODOM DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 ODOM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3525 ODOM DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 ODOM DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3525 ODOM DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3525 ODOM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3525 ODOM DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3525 ODOM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 ODOM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 ODOM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3525 ODOM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3525 ODOM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3525 ODOM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 ODOM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3525 ODOM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3525 ODOM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3525 ODOM DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
