Lake Azzure Apartments

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

2 bedroom 2 baths Condo located in Lake Azzure, waterfront community in the Carollwood area. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. There is a nice sized patio with both a lake and courtyard view. This unit is move-in ready. The community features 2 pools, 2 fishing piers, fitness center, BBQ area, heated spa and much more.



Within a 10 mile radius you have access to Tampa International Airport, Westshore Plaza, Tampa Zoo, Busch Gardens, restaurants and grocery stores, etc. Lots to do in this area!



Includes water, trash removal and sewer. The association requires a reoccurring pet fee of $20 and one-time pet fee of $350.



$40 non-refundable application link includes a credit/background check. Lease length is negotiable. Reach out for showing.



(RLNE5669187)