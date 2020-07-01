Lake Azzure Apartments

Amenities
2 bedroom 2 baths Condo located in Lake Azzure, waterfront community in the Carollwood area. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. There is a nice sized patio with both a lake and courtyard view. This unit is move-in ready. The community features 2 pools, 2 fishing piers, fitness center, BBQ area, heated spa and much more.
Within a 10 mile radius you have access to Tampa International Airport, Westshore Plaza, Tampa Zoo, Busch Gardens, restaurants and grocery stores, etc. Lots to do in this area!
Includes water, trash removal and sewer. The association requires a reoccurring pet fee of $20 and one-time pet fee of $350.
$40 non-refundable application link includes a credit/background check. Lease length is negotiable. Reach out for showing.
(RLNE5669187)