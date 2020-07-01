All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Lake Azzure Apartments

8512 Oleander Flower Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8512 Oleander Flower Lane, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
2 bedroom 2 baths Condo located in Lake Azzure, waterfront community in the Carollwood area. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. There is a nice sized patio with both a lake and courtyard view. This unit is move-in ready. The community features 2 pools, 2 fishing piers, fitness center, BBQ area, heated spa and much more.

Within a 10 mile radius you have access to Tampa International Airport, Westshore Plaza, Tampa Zoo, Busch Gardens, restaurants and grocery stores, etc. Lots to do in this area!

Includes water, trash removal and sewer. The association requires a reoccurring pet fee of $20 and one-time pet fee of $350.

$40 non-refundable application link includes a credit/background check. Lease length is negotiable. Reach out for showing.

(RLNE5669187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lake Azzure Apartments have any available units?
Lake Azzure Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does Lake Azzure Apartments have?
Some of Lake Azzure Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Azzure Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Azzure Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake Azzure Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Azzure Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lake Azzure Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lake Azzure Apartments offers parking.
Does Lake Azzure Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lake Azzure Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake Azzure Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Lake Azzure Apartments has a pool.
Does Lake Azzure Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lake Azzure Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lake Azzure Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lake Azzure Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Lake Azzure Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lake Azzure Apartments has units with air conditioning.

