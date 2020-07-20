Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

8833 Cypress Hammock Drive Available 06/14/19 - Located in a quiet , gated community, this home is close to everything. Beautiful glass front door welcomes you and your guests. The foyer as well as all living areas, offers beautiful ceramic tile and vaulted ceilings. Perfect kitchen for entertaining with granite counter-tops, large french style refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space. Upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. In addition to the 3 bedrooms and 2 baths open den/office space is also included. With a screened in lanai, fenced in yard and two car garage this house wont last long.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4032079)