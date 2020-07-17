All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Find more places like 8742 Mallard Reserve # 203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
/
8742 Mallard Reserve # 203
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8742 Mallard Reserve # 203

8742 Mallard Reserve Dr · (813) 908-0766 ext. 111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Egypt Lake-Leto
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8742 Mallard Reserve Dr, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 8742 Mallard Reserve # 203 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
One Bedroom for Rent in Tampa! - Come see this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo for rent. This property is located in the gated community of Grand Reserves. This unit is a spacious corner unit with a large wrap-around balcony. The main living room is open with lots of natural light. It features a fireplace for an added bonus. The kitchen features lots of counter space and dark cabinets. Just off the kitchen is a small breakfast area. The master bedroom is spacious and located across from the master bedroom allowing for conventient guest use. The balcony is the perfect place for outdoor entertaining and relaxation.

Centrally located in Tampa this property is a short drive to Westshore, Central Tampa, Carrollwood, North Tampa, West Tampa, Airport area, as well as shopping, restaurants, and parks. Grand Reserve includes tons of amenities! Community pool, clubhouse, onsite gym, hot tub all! HOA application is required. Sorry, no pets.

Rent: $950
Security: $950
Beds: 1
Bath: 1
HOA application and approval required.

For more information on this listing please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, inc.
To Apply and schedule a self-guided showing: www.wcmanagement.info
813-908-0766

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5919945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8742 Mallard Reserve # 203 have any available units?
8742 Mallard Reserve # 203 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8742 Mallard Reserve # 203 have?
Some of 8742 Mallard Reserve # 203's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8742 Mallard Reserve # 203 currently offering any rent specials?
8742 Mallard Reserve # 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8742 Mallard Reserve # 203 pet-friendly?
No, 8742 Mallard Reserve # 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 8742 Mallard Reserve # 203 offer parking?
No, 8742 Mallard Reserve # 203 does not offer parking.
Does 8742 Mallard Reserve # 203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8742 Mallard Reserve # 203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8742 Mallard Reserve # 203 have a pool?
Yes, 8742 Mallard Reserve # 203 has a pool.
Does 8742 Mallard Reserve # 203 have accessible units?
No, 8742 Mallard Reserve # 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 8742 Mallard Reserve # 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8742 Mallard Reserve # 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8742 Mallard Reserve # 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8742 Mallard Reserve # 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8742 Mallard Reserve # 203?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Similar Pages

Egypt Lake-Leto 1 BedroomsEgypt Lake-Leto 2 Bedrooms
Egypt Lake-Leto Apartments with GymsEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with Parking
Egypt Lake-Leto Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity