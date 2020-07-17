8742 Mallard Reserve # 203

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool clubhouse hot tub fireplace

One Bedroom for Rent in Tampa! - Come see this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo for rent. This property is located in the gated community of Grand Reserves. This unit is a spacious corner unit with a large wrap-around balcony. The main living room is open with lots of natural light. It features a fireplace for an added bonus. The kitchen features lots of counter space and dark cabinets. Just off the kitchen is a small breakfast area. The master bedroom is spacious and located across from the master bedroom allowing for conventient guest use. The balcony is the perfect place for outdoor entertaining and relaxation.



Centrally located in Tampa this property is a short drive to Westshore, Central Tampa, Carrollwood, North Tampa, West Tampa, Airport area, as well as shopping, restaurants, and parks. Grand Reserve includes tons of amenities! Community pool, clubhouse, onsite gym, hot tub all! HOA application is required. Sorry, no pets.



Rent: $950

Security: $950

Beds: 1

Bath: 1

HOA application and approval required.



For more information on this listing please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, inc.

To Apply and schedule a self-guided showing: www.wcmanagement.info

813-908-0766



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5919945)