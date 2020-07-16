Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse gym pool putting green hot tub tennis court

8681 Key Royale Ln #204 Available 08/14/20 Tampa:Grand Oasis Community: 2nd Floor, 1B/1B w/ Balcony - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Great location in established, gated community! 2nd Floor Unit! Cute1 bedroom, 1 bath with the kitchen being open to the living room/dining area and featuring a breakfast bar. Light paint, carpet flooring and ceiling fans for your comfort. Screened in balcony.

Enjoy the serenity of this gated Lake community with fountains, jogging trails, tennis courts, putting green, exercise gym, and large community pools, hot tub/spa and clubhouse.



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

2nd Floor

All Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Closet Pantry

Living Room/Dining Room Combo

Master Bath: Tub with Shower

Inside Utility Room w/Washer and Dryer

Ceiling Fans

Tile/Carpet

Balcony

Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE2257151)