All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Find more places like 8681 Key Royale Ln #204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
/
8681 Key Royale Ln #204
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

8681 Key Royale Ln #204

8681 Key Royale Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Egypt Lake-Leto
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8681 Key Royale Ln, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
putting green
hot tub
tennis court
8681 Key Royale Ln #204 Available 08/14/20 Tampa:Grand Oasis Community: 2nd Floor, 1B/1B w/ Balcony - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Great location in established, gated community! 2nd Floor Unit! Cute1 bedroom, 1 bath with the kitchen being open to the living room/dining area and featuring a breakfast bar. Light paint, carpet flooring and ceiling fans for your comfort. Screened in balcony.
Enjoy the serenity of this gated Lake community with fountains, jogging trails, tennis courts, putting green, exercise gym, and large community pools, hot tub/spa and clubhouse.

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2nd Floor
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Closet Pantry
Living Room/Dining Room Combo
Master Bath: Tub with Shower
Inside Utility Room w/Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Tile/Carpet
Balcony
Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

Water is to be invoiced separately by the management company when the bill is received in the office. No water deposit is required.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2257151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8681 Key Royale Ln #204 have any available units?
8681 Key Royale Ln #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 8681 Key Royale Ln #204 have?
Some of 8681 Key Royale Ln #204's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8681 Key Royale Ln #204 currently offering any rent specials?
8681 Key Royale Ln #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8681 Key Royale Ln #204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8681 Key Royale Ln #204 is pet friendly.
Does 8681 Key Royale Ln #204 offer parking?
No, 8681 Key Royale Ln #204 does not offer parking.
Does 8681 Key Royale Ln #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8681 Key Royale Ln #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8681 Key Royale Ln #204 have a pool?
Yes, 8681 Key Royale Ln #204 has a pool.
Does 8681 Key Royale Ln #204 have accessible units?
Yes, 8681 Key Royale Ln #204 has accessible units.
Does 8681 Key Royale Ln #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8681 Key Royale Ln #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8681 Key Royale Ln #204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8681 Key Royale Ln #204 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Similar Pages

Egypt Lake-Leto 1 BedroomsEgypt Lake-Leto 2 Bedrooms
Egypt Lake-Leto Apartments with GymsEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with Parking
Egypt Lake-Leto Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa