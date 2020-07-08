8662 Molokai Ct #103

Amenities

Grande Oasis at Carrolwood - 1 bedroom ground floor unit - Nestled amidst landscaping that has won over 20 national and local awards, The Grande Oasis boasts interior features such as spacious floor plans, oversized windows, oversized closets, and extra storage. Life at Grande Oasis combines an extraordinary array of social activities and outdoor amenities to create a community that is as much a resort as a residence, all conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, museums, downtown, and the beaches. Currently offered for rent is a lovely 1 bedroom 1 bath (approx 630 sq ft) Bali Model. Unit includes breakfast bar, range, refrigerator with ice-maker, dishwasher, and disposal, large living room and bedroom with walk-in closet, screened balcony or patio with storage, paddle fan, blinds, and carpet throughout. Located near Busch Blvd off of N. Hines. Close to the Int'l airport, and mall.



(RLNE5814703)