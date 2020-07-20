8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

SHOWING NOW, BUT NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 2019! When you drive through the wrought iron private gate you can't imagine what you will find. This home is open and gorgeous. Heated sq ft is 3379, total area 4435 sq ft! Home is situated on 2 plus lots! Conveniently located to so much, yet secluded and private! The perfectly landscaped front yard includes a concrete walking path. Inside has a great split floor plan with a private living room area for 2BR and 1 BA; on the other side of the house is the large master BR with attached room that can be used as a spacious office. Abundant amount of parking available in addition to the 2 car garage so all your friends and family can visit. Above the 2 car garage and workshop, is a bedroom with over 600sf of living space with its own full bath. This is an apartment within the home! A very cool living space with a built-in rock climbing wall as you go up the stairs! You haven't heard about the best part! This home sits on a spring fed lake with private dock. Enjoy kayaking, jet skiing, and swimming! The home features an outdoor kitchen with gas grill with rotisserie 2 burners and refrigerator. There is a permanent gas line to the outdoor kitchen so it is always ready for your entertaining pleasure. Lastly, there is a very large screened lanai and uncovered patio area. The spa is big enough to accommodate all your friends wanting to relax after a long day on the lake!