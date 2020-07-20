All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Find more places like 8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
/
8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:31 AM

8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD

8637 Twin Lakes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Egypt Lake-Leto
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8637 Twin Lakes Boulevard, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
SHOWING NOW, BUT NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL MAY 2019! When you drive through the wrought iron private gate you can't imagine what you will find. This home is open and gorgeous. Heated sq ft is 3379, total area 4435 sq ft! Home is situated on 2 plus lots! Conveniently located to so much, yet secluded and private! The perfectly landscaped front yard includes a concrete walking path. Inside has a great split floor plan with a private living room area for 2BR and 1 BA; on the other side of the house is the large master BR with attached room that can be used as a spacious office. Abundant amount of parking available in addition to the 2 car garage so all your friends and family can visit. Above the 2 car garage and workshop, is a bedroom with over 600sf of living space with its own full bath. This is an apartment within the home! A very cool living space with a built-in rock climbing wall as you go up the stairs! You haven't heard about the best part! This home sits on a spring fed lake with private dock. Enjoy kayaking, jet skiing, and swimming! The home features an outdoor kitchen with gas grill with rotisserie 2 burners and refrigerator. There is a permanent gas line to the outdoor kitchen so it is always ready for your entertaining pleasure. Lastly, there is a very large screened lanai and uncovered patio area. The spa is big enough to accommodate all your friends wanting to relax after a long day on the lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD have any available units?
8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8637 TWIN LAKES BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Similar Pages

Egypt Lake-Leto 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEgypt Lake-Leto 2 Bedroom Apartments
Egypt Lake-Leto Apartments with GymsEgypt Lake-Leto Apartments with Parking
Egypt Lake-Leto Cheap Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa