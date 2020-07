8629 FANCY FINCH DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

**Move In Now** GRAND RESERVE - NEWLY RENOVATED Northwest Tampa Carrollwood Condo Rental ***Large Floorplan ***Waterview, ***GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*** *** NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES*** Large Covered Patio, ***Great Rental Rate in Carrollwood! **Amenities! **Amazing! - Excellent Carrollwood Tampa location near Dale Mabry Hwy & Waters on Humphrey. POOL! HOT-TUB! FITNESS! NATURE PATHS! PATIOS! Inviting Interiors & Tree Lined Grounds near local businesses, shops & Downtown! The GRAND RESERVE is a charming condo community in the popular Carrollwood area of Northwest Tampa! Nestled within a private, tree-lined enclave, the GRAND RESERVE offers amazing condos at realistic rental prices. Relax at the sparkling pool sun-deck, work out in the fitness center, play tennis then unwind in the hot-tub & poolside cabana! You will enjoy the spacious inviting interiors and the design of these condos. ...Gated Parking +Visitor .No Pets, HOA Rule ***POOL SUN-DECK! ***HOT-TUB! ***FITNESS CENTER! **COVERED PATIO W WATER VIEWS AND STORAGE UNIT! **EXCELLENT CARROLLWOOD LOCATION!