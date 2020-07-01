All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:35 AM

8627 Fancy Finch Drive #101

8627 Fancy Finch Dr 101 · No Longer Available
Location

8627 Fancy Finch Dr 101, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
***FIRST FLOOR UNIT!*** Located in the heart of Old Carrollwood! This spacious unit features an open floor plan, like new appliances (ONLY 1 year old!), upgraded tiles in the living room, wood flooring in the bedroom, a large covered patio with outside storage closet and view of the nature preserve. Comes with full-size washer and dryer and assigned parking space. The Grand Reserve is a gated entry community with lush landscaping, a sparkling community pool, recreational clubhouse, fitness center and tennis courts. To see this great find at a great price, please call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8627 Fancy Finch Drive #101 have any available units?
8627 Fancy Finch Drive #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 8627 Fancy Finch Drive #101 have?
Some of 8627 Fancy Finch Drive #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8627 Fancy Finch Drive #101 currently offering any rent specials?
8627 Fancy Finch Drive #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8627 Fancy Finch Drive #101 pet-friendly?
No, 8627 Fancy Finch Drive #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Egypt Lake-Leto.
Does 8627 Fancy Finch Drive #101 offer parking?
Yes, 8627 Fancy Finch Drive #101 offers parking.
Does 8627 Fancy Finch Drive #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8627 Fancy Finch Drive #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8627 Fancy Finch Drive #101 have a pool?
Yes, 8627 Fancy Finch Drive #101 has a pool.
Does 8627 Fancy Finch Drive #101 have accessible units?
No, 8627 Fancy Finch Drive #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 8627 Fancy Finch Drive #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8627 Fancy Finch Drive #101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8627 Fancy Finch Drive #101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8627 Fancy Finch Drive #101 has units with air conditioning.

