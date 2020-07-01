8627 Fancy Finch Drive #101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

***FIRST FLOOR UNIT!*** Located in the heart of Old Carrollwood! This spacious unit features an open floor plan, like new appliances (ONLY 1 year old!), upgraded tiles in the living room, wood flooring in the bedroom, a large covered patio with outside storage closet and view of the nature preserve. Comes with full-size washer and dryer and assigned parking space. The Grand Reserve is a gated entry community with lush landscaping, a sparkling community pool, recreational clubhouse, fitness center and tennis courts. To see this great find at a great price, please call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614 today!